Alex Gogic reveals blueprint for a dream start to 2021

ALEX GOGIC has laid out his blueprint for a dream start to 2021 as the Hibernian midfielder eyes Hampden glory and prepares to become a father for the second time.

Gogic’s partner, Chloe, is due to give birth to a baby girl at the end of February and the Cypriot international dedicated his celebration to her after finding the net in Saturday’s 2-0 win over Kilmarnock.

That timeline would see the latest addition to the Gogic family arrive around the same time Hibs are preparing for a Betfred Cup final – IF they can defeat St Johnstone next weekend.

And the former Hamilton favourite admits he is relishing a thrilling period in his professional and home life.

Gogic beamed: “My missus [Chloe] is pregnant and we’re expecting a baby soon. So that goal and celebration was for her. We’re having a girl. It’s our second and we already have a boy [Milan] so we’re both happy!

“It’s something exciting for us look forward to at the end of February.

“It’s a big week for us with the semi-final, we need to win that. We’ve been there before and we want to take the next step this time and get to the final – and then the baby will be here.

“I’ve got it all planned out! I just hope it all goes like that.”

Gogic’s thunderbolt from just inside the box added to an Alan Power own goal to end Hibs’ four-game winless streak and see them leapfrog Aberdeen into third spot in the Premiership.

And he added: “This win was important as we had a bit of a downfall with the defeats against Ross County and Livingston.

“So, it was good to get the three points and keep a clean sheet to get back to winning ways.”

Meanwhile, Jack Ross revealed that Gogic’s finishing is ordinarily so wayward in training that his teammates boot him out of shooting drills.

CHASED

So, the Easter Road boss readily confesses that he was stunned to see the 26-year-old open his account in such spectacular style.

Ross laughed: “I would like to say that I’ve seen him do that in training regularly, but I don’t.

“He quite often gets chased out of the finishing drills when he tries to get involved.

“It’s a heck of a finish, to be fair, and I thought it capped an excellent performance. I’m pleased for him and he’s deserved it for his performances so far this season.”