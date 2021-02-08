The Scottish Government has extended the scheme to support conservation projects, which could otherwise be forced to stop due to funding shortfalls. Minister for Rural Affairs and the Natural Environment Ben Macpherson said: “We recognise this has been a challenging year for zoos and aquariums across Scotland. COVID-19 has had a significant impact on the sector, with restrictions affecting visitor numbers – an important source of revenue for zoos and aquariums. “While some of the wider business support packages have helped the sector, we recognise that many zoos and aquariums face significant ongoing costs to look after the animals and wildlife in their care. “I would encourage zoos and aquariums to apply to this enhanced fund, as it is important that their conservation work is able to continue.”