AN ADORABLE video shows the moment a four-month-old kitten sees snow for the first time.

Little Maisie was captured looking amazed as she curiously gazed out of the window at the snow falling down in Glasgow yesterday.

The footage shows the black and white short hair sitting on a window sill of a flat in the city centre, fixated on the “white fluff” falling from the sky.

At one point, the petite pussy cat sits on her hind legs like a meerkat as she enjoys the excitement.

A second video shows her owner Ashley McLean bringing in a box of snow for the little kitty to investigate further.

Ashley, 24, is shown holding out a piece of snow as Maisie licks a bit, then turns her head away.

Ashley posted the clip onto her Twitter page yesterday, attracting over 60, 000 views.

She wrote: “Maisie is very confused why there is a ton of white fluff falling from the sky.”

Many fellow feline lovers commented on the cute video.

Laura Crowley said: “Oh how sweet is that?!”

Rebecca Crawford said: “What a wee darling.”

And Kevin Duffy added: “That’s brilliant.”

Yellow weather warnings have been placed across Scotland, with many places experiencing heavy snow and freezing temperatures.