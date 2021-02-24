BBC ALBA’s long-running Gaelic drama series Bannan is all set to hit American screens.

The show has been picked up for a North American launch by hugely popular streaming service MHz.

Announced by producers of the show, Young Films, and sales distributors Videplugger Bannan will stream on MHz Choice in both the USA and Canada from early March 2021.

MHz Choice has been described as a “Hulu for European TV” by the NY Times. It has also been top-rated by Screen Rant as one of the leading distributors of foreign-language entertainment in North America.

Bannan joins other programmes on the channel such as the new Norwegian drama Twin starring Game of Thrones alumus Kristofer Hivj

The news arrives after the successful launch of Bannan’s first eighteen episodes in France. A further ten episodes have already been sold.

Having already broadcast seven series in the UK, producers hope to shoot the eagerly awaited 8th series in September this year.

Set in a Scottish island community and shot on the Isle of Skye, the character driven drama brings to life the challenges of rural life in a contemporary way.

The series has tackled a number of challenging and thought-provoking storylines including child grooming, terminal illness and murder.

Chris Young, founder of Skye-based Young Films and producer of Bannan, said: “Once again we see the power of our Gaelic drama to touch people thousands of miles away with different languages and culture from our own.

“Audiences in the USA, Canada and France can connect with characters like Màiri and Ceitidh and their emotional journeys.

“Whether subtitled in English or French or dubbed in Breton these stories resonate as strongly abroad as they do at home.

“And with a new American audience we are confident that Bannan will travel further around the world and reach an even wider viewership.”

Margaret Mary Murray, BBC ALBA’s Head of Service, said: “Bannan is a hit with viewers in Scotland and it’s exciting that we are able to share that success with international audiences and that they too can enjoy our language and rich culture of storytelling.”

Susan Strand of MHz said:” This is a gripping, evocative drama, a door into the Scottish Gaelic culture.”