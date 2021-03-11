A TESCO customer has shared a hilarious image of an intimidating crow who is looking for a bite of his sandwich.

The images show the hungry crow peering through their car window as the shopper munches on his meal deal.

Jim Bruce managed to capture the bird as it peered at him through while he munched away at his sandwich outside a Tesco in Inverness, Scottish Highlands.

The hilarious image shows the black crow perched on the wing mirror of the shoppers car staring straight down the camera as it tries to wangle some of the shoppers food.

Jim was shocked to turn around and discover the bold crow perched on his wing mirror scrounging for a bite.

He was too scared to open the window and attempt to feed the bird, who sat patiently waiting for a few minutes.

The crow eventually took flight after being scared off by another customer who was carrying a wheelbarrow.

Jim then decided to post his picture of the bird onto Facebook today.

He captioned his post: “On the wing mirror watching me eat my sandwich.”

Since Jim shared his image earlier today, his picture of the hungry bird has attracted over 1,000 likes.

Kris Lawrence said: “You shared with him, right? I mean look at that wee face.”

Kerry Deane wrote: “Omg that would freak me out evil is coming.”

Lee Cùrlac commented: “I hope it got a wee bit!!

“It would get my whole sandwich with that wee face!”

Robin Galloway also commented: “I hope you gave it a bit!”