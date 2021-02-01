A TESCO customer was left horrified after finding a stowaway spider and nest from South Africa in her punnet of grapes.

Tara Jones shared revolting images of the little beasts crawling around her bunch of grapes that she bought from her local Pontypridd store in Rhondda Cynon Taf.

The pictures show a white spiders nest that has been spun among the grapevines.

A large brown spider can be surrounded by dozens of little white spiders as they roam around in the red grapes.

The 25-year-old Mum shared photographs of her discovery to Facebook on Thursday.

She said: “If anyone is buying grapes from Tesco make sure you check them because I’ve just found a spiders nest in mine.”

The post has attracted over 2,000 shares and more than 1,500 comments from shuddering social media users.

Courtney Lewis said: “Omg that’s minging I don’t even know what to say.”

Jack Wren commented: “That’s disgusting that babe.”

Jess Shore posted: “Never eating grapes again.”

Speaking today , Tara said: “Me and my son were sitting on the sofa eating the grapes.

“My little boy noticed the white sack and said Mam what’s that.

“I thought it was mould at first, then I saw a little white thing move so I put my torch on my phone and saw it was a spider and her babies.

“The grapes we’re from South Africa so god knows what kind of spider it was.”

She added: “I wasn’t happy when I saw them because me or my son could have eaten them, I’ve just been on the phone to them, they rang to say that they are going to get in contact with the suppliers.”