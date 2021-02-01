Campaign launched to raise awareness over seizure first aid

DISABILITY charities are aiming to raise awareness for seizure aid after concerns that epileptics won’t receive help if they have a seizure during the pandemic.

Many epileptics are said to be concerned if they have a seizure they won’t receive help due to people being reluctant to help due to coronavirus.

Epilepsy Society and Hidden Disabilities Sunflower and joining together to campaign with the aim of increasing awareness and educating people on how to help someone having seizure safely.

The week long campaign will last from the 1-8th of February and is aiming to to increase understanding of different seizure types and what people can do to help if they see someone having a seizure.

The campaign will launch an epilepsy-specific Sunflower card with key messaging around seizure first aid so the wearer can discreetly highlight their hidden disability and the type of support that they may need.

Clare Pelham, Chief Executive at the Epilepsy Society, said: “The key message that we want to get across is that it is actually very easy to support someone during a seizure, without putting yourself at risk.

“If you see someone having a seizure where they fall shaking to the ground, then follow our three simple steps, the three Cs: stay Calm, Cushion their head, Call 999.

“If it is safe to do so and will not put you at risk, remove the person’s mask as this will help with their breathing.

“Of course not all seizures are convulsive. A person may appear to zone out and be confused.

“But the message is still very simple: stay with them, talk gently, guide them away from danger. We are really thrilled to be partnering with the Hidden Disabilities Sunflower to share this important information.”

The campaign is raising awareness in advance on International Epilepsy Day on the 8th of February.

Paul White, Chief Executive at Hidden Disabilities Sunflower said: “We are incredibly excited to work with the Epilepsy Society to bring awareness of this hidden disability to the fore.

“We have a weeks’ worth of informative activity to share with the public, including types of seizures, and importantly, how to offer first aid.

“It also gives us an opportunity to explain how face masks can trigger a seizure for some people. International Epilepsy Day is the perfect platform for our key message, which is to always demonstrate kindness and understanding.”