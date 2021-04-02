Shay Logan admits he would be keen on permanent Hearts deal after ‘draining’ season at Aberdeen

Shay Logan admits he has aspirations of earning a permanent deal at Hearts after conceding that this season has been ‘draining’ at Aberdeen.

The right-back joined Robbie Neilson’s side on Monday on a loan contract for the remaining five games of the Championship and could make his debut at Dunfermline today.

Logan’s first priority is to help Hearts recover from a crisis brought on by defeats to Brora Rangers and Queen of the South.

However, Hearts remain on course to take the chequered flag, which could happen as early as next Friday when they host Alloa.

With the 33-year-old deal’s at Aberdeen expiring this summer, Logan, who moved to Pittodrie from Brentford in 2014, is open to staying at Tynecastle long-term.

Logan, who only made two league starts for Aberdeen this term, said: “Yeah, (I hope it is made permanent). I’m out of contract at Aberdeen in the summer.

“I’m only 33 and I feel like I’ve had a year off.

“I’ve not played and I’m eager to go. I can’t wait, so for me, it is about earning a contract at such a big club. Hearts is a very big club.

“Through no fault of my own, I wasn’t getting game time at Aberdeen.

“It was made clear to me that I wasn’t going to be getting game time.

“They went to a different system at Aberdeen. They went with three centre-halves and two wing-backs, and the wing-backs were wide men. I just didn’t get my chance.

“I wasn’t getting enough game time and it was draining, to be honest. I’m not a sour person. Everything happens for a reason and now I’m at Hearts.

“When the call came I was over the moon to come to Hearts.”

Six points from the next two games would be enough for Hearts to seal their immediate return to the Premiership, although Logan admits any title celebrations are likely to be muted from his point of view.

He added: “I think we will get over the line but I can’t tell you how I’ll feel knowing I’ve only contributed so little to it.

“I’m not the sort of person to jump on the bandwagon.

“I just hope I can bring something to them that they feel, ‘you know what, he’s helped us and he’s what we’re looking for’.

“The hard work they’ve put in this season, they deserve to be in the position they’re in. I’ve just come in to shore it up a little bit and offer my experience.”

Logan’s transition into the changing room has been helped by being reunited with former Aberdeen team-mate Gary Mackay-Steven.

He added: “Gary is such a funny lad, I’ve got a lot of time for him – he is always smiling.

“I didn’t speak to GMS about the move because it all happened so quickly.

“When I signed and he sent me a message saying, ‘Get in there lad, welcome’.

“I was just in the gym with him the other day and we were talking about his time in the US and if he met any famous people and stuff, he told me he met the Kardashians so I was a bit jealous.”