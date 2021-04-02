GOOGLE Maps has respected the privacy of Scotland’s national mascot Oor Wullie by blurring out his face on Street View.

Hilarious images show the sculpture of the national treasure on George Street, Edinburgh with his identity hidden by Google Maps.

It seems that Google have not blurred just any Oor Wullie, but a Mark Renton rendition of the beloved Scots comic book.

Maps appears to have respected the Trainspotting themed sculpture by adding an unfocussed block to his face, just like every other civilian.

Despite the haze, Wullie Renton can be instantly recognised by his iconic upturned bucket seat and his familiar laughing position.

Images show Oor Wullie styled as Ewan McGregor’s Renton character wearing a brown leather jacket, blue denim jeans, a yellow graphic t-shirt and brown boots.

The image surfaced after ‘Oor Wullie’s BIG Bucket Trail’ took place over June and August of 2019, and saw Artists across Scotland style more than 150 life-sized Wullie sculptures.

This particular sculpture has been named “Choose Life” giving a unique twist on the renowned Scottish face.

Describing the sculpture the Oor Wullie website said: “This design was inspired by the character of Mark Renton from Irvine Welsh’s novel ‘Trainspotting’.

“Wullie is transformed into Mark Renton who is enjoying a laugh amongst the Scottish heather after being given a second chance for a brighter future.”

Mandii Pope designed the sculpture and has completed 27 public art projects to date.

The London-based Kiwi managed the Landmark Plc Art Collection and is currently Co-Director of The Dragon Gallery.

The Google-Contributed Street View Imagery Policy states: “Google takes a number of steps to protect the privacy of individuals when Street View imagery is published to Google Maps.

“We have developed cutting-edge face and license plate blurring technology that is designed to blur identifiable faces and license plates within Google-contributed imagery in Street View.”