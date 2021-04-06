SCOTS golfer Robert MacIntyre has marked his arrival at his first ever Masters tournament in style – by blaring out ceilidh music.

The 24-year-old pro filmed himself paying homage to his Scottish roots whilst over 3,832 miles away from his hometown of Oban, Argyll and Bute.

Robert filmed himself driving up the famous Masters driveway while The Gunna Sound Ceilidh Band can be heard blaring from his car speakers.

The distinct highland music feels strangely out of place as MacIntyre travels along the driveway to the iconic clubhouse in Augusta, Georgia.

Robert posted the video onto Twitter yesterday writing: “Teuchters have arrived.”

Since sharing, the video now has over 4,000 likes, 300 retweets and hundreds of comments.

Twitter users loved the European Tour star’s tribute to his Scottish culture and wished him well in his up and coming competition on the world stage.

@DerekDillon11 wrote: “Brilliant.

“All the best, stick in and most of all enjoy the experience.

“There is no doubt that you will be going back there for many years to come.”

@KeithMacKenzie1 said: “A man who knows his roots and will never forget them, class.

“All the best this week Bob.

“The whole of the west coast is rooting for you.”

@golf_RDGC commented: “Haha, brilliant.

“Haggis neeps n’ tatties at the Champions Dinner next year! Stick in.”

@joebonesthf joked: “Should have turned up in a tractor.”

@TomBollox57 replied: “All the best Bob… we are all behind you back home.”

Speaking today Johnny Scoular, guitarist and vocalist from The Gunna Sound Ceilidh Band said: “It’s created a wee bit of a stir for the band.

“We are delighted that Robert posted his arrival to the strains of the Gunna Sound Ceilidh Band, it’s typical of him although very grounded and true to his routes.

“He has been at a couple of gigs we played at Glencruitten Golf club and had posted some tunes to his social media a while back when he was in Dubai.

“We’re chuffed to bits for the lad.

“The band belongs to Argyll so we know where he’s coming from!



“The song Robert used was ‘ The Gunna Sound Ceilidh Band ‘ and that was sung by our friend and occasional member of the band, Stuart Jackson, who also wrote the lyrics.”

MacIntyre has created good momentum in the lead up to his Masters debut with the world No.44 having reached the last 16 of the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play last month.

MacIntyre finished the group stages in style after hitting a phenomenal drive two foot from the pin on the 375-yard par four 18th, scoring an eagle to take him to the next round.

The Scot also made the news last month when he flawlessly holed Matt Kuchar’s backwards shot at the 17th green on Sawgrass.