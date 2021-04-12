Highland practices secure future by joining fast-growing dental group

Two dental practices that have been established for over 30 years have become part of Scotland’s biggest dental group after agreeing a new partnership.

McIntyre Corbet & Associates is the newest member of the Clyde Munro Dental Group, with a practice in Dingwall and Invergordon, making it two of 49 practices across Scotland.

The team consists of three dentists, a hygienist, five nurses and three receptionists split across both practices.

The practice in Dingwall was bought over by Iain McIntyre in 1988, before expanding the services due to patient demand to a second practice in Invergordon, when Chris Corbet joined the team in 1990.

The pair became friends whilst studying Dentistry together at the University of Dundee, and have been fronting the practice for over 30 years.

Iain McIntyre (59), said: “Our loyal and dedicated team have helped create practices we’re immensely proud of.

“Many of the patients we treat have been attending the practice for generations. It is extremely fulfilling to play such an integral part in the heath care of the local community.

“With Clyde Munro on board we’ll have continuity for our patients. We are excited to see the opportunities that will arise with the growing group, which I’m sure will present future growth and patient care enhancements.”

An extensive list of treatments is available at both practices, including general and cosmetic dentistry as well as teeth whitening, with this offering set to continue and expand.

Chris Corbet (59), said: “Our main focus across both practices has always been to provide patients with the highest quality of dental care.

“Clyde Munro is a great fit for us as they have the same vision for McIntyre Corbet & Associates as we do.

“We are looking forward to growing the business and continuing to expand the treatments and services that we can offer to patients without them having to travel far and wide.”

Kirsty Dace, Chief Development Officer with Clyde Munro, is responsible for the acquisitions which drive the group’s growth.

Kirsty added: “Iain, Chris and the team have built great relationships with patients over the years, so we are committed to ensuring they will continue to receive the same outstanding service.

“We are proud that McIntyre Corbet & Associates will retain its identity, while enjoying the benefits of being part of a bigger group, an area that differentiates us from our competitors”.

Clyde Munro was founded by Jim Hall in 2015 with the acquisition of seven practices. Since then, it has enjoyed rapid growth and now comprises 49 practices across Scotland, with more than 400,000 patients.