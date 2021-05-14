Energy firm confirms highest trainee recruitment drive in five years

A SCOTTISH energy firm announced its highest trainee recruitment drive on May 14, 2021 since 2016.

ScottishPower welcomed COP26 President Alok Sharma to the UK’s largest onshore wind farm on the outskirts of Glasgow.

Today’s announcement will see 180 separate opportunities for young people to join the company’s operations in Scotland, England and Wales.

Its plans include new solar, wind and battery infrastructure, green hydrogen facilities and undertaking the mammoth task of upgrading parts of the country’s energy network to accommodate the expected rapid increase in demand for electricity.

The posts, which range from renewables to networks; procurement and IT, vary from graduate apprenticeships to pre-apprenticeship programmes for school leavers as well as opportunities for those looking to retrain from other industries.

COP26 President Designate Alok Sharma said: “Growing our economy while becoming greener provides fantastic opportunities and I am pleased to see ScottishPower, a Principal Partner of COP26, will be adding so many new green jobs to its current workforce.

“As we move towards our net zero 2050 target, it shows we don’t need to choose between cleaning up our environment and growing our economy.

“I look forward to continuing to work with ScottishPower and others as we move towards COP26.”

Keith Anderson, Chief Executive of ScottishPower, said: “Roles like these will sit at the very heart of delivering the UK’s net zero ambition as well as the wider green economic recovery.

“With COP26 coming to the UK this year, there couldn’t be a better time to join us and be part of the green industrial revolution.

“Increasingly people want to work for an organisation that shares their values and strives towards a clear and common purpose they can get behind.

“Everything we do at ScottishPower is about helping tackle the climate emergency and build a better future, quicker for everyone.

“It’s a big challenge, but it also makes ScottishPower a hugely inspiring place to work with opportunities to innovate and challenge yourself at every turn.”

Sheila Duncan, ScottishPower HR Director, added: “There are so many opportunities within an energy company that people might not think of, from project managers to quantity surveyors.

“They all share one thing in common, and that’s helping us play our part in decarbonising the UK’s energy.

“Whether someone is starting out on their career or looking to retrain from elsewhere, there’s never been a more exciting time to join us.”