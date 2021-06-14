Community called on to have say on significant development west of Edinburgh

AN EDINBURGH based developer is calling on the surrounding community to engage in a potential new development north of Currie that includes a new road to relieve pressure on Lanark Road West.

CALA Homes has formally submitted a Proposal of Application Notice (PAN) to the City of Edinburgh Council in respect of land at Currievale. This comes following the publication of the Council’s City Mobility Plan, which aims to reduce reliance on private car journeys and seeks to enhance public transport connectivity from the area to West Edinburgh.

The team is keen to hear the public’s thoughts on development at Currievale and how it may be able to ensure wider benefit to the existing communities along the A70 corridor.

The Scottish Government has suspended in-person public consultation events due to COVID-19. Full details about the proposals will be made available to the public at 9am on Tuesday 22 June on the dedicated project website: www.cala-currievale.co.uk

An online consultation will then take place between 3pm and 7pm on Tuesday 22 June. Consultants will be available during those hours to answer any questions and receive feedback through a typed, two-way chat system.

The website will remain live until Tuesday 13 July to allow an extended period to view the material and contact the team or provide written feedback.

Derek Lawson, Strategic Land Director with CALA Homes (East), said: “We’re keen to hear views on the future sustainable growth of the A70 corridor. The site at Currievale provides an opportunity to prepare a cohesive masterplan for the area.

“CALA views this proposal as more than just a development site, but as an opportunity to create wider benefit for the existing community.”

The proposal includes a public transport corridor linking the A70 west of Newmills Road through to Riccarton Mains Road and beyond. Previous studies indicate this would result in environmental and connectivity benefits – with a 30% traffic reduction on Lanark Road West, the main arterial route linking communities in the west of the city.

There is an opportunity to create new parking and a mobility hub at Curriehill Station to provide better accessibility to the rail service. The railway line has seen around £140 million of investment in recent years and is a great asset to the area, however Curriehill Station is underutilised at present.

The site links well to existing Core Paths and Cycle Routes and CALA believes these proposals will boost the Council’s objectives to encourage a shift from the private car to more sustainable transit options.

In addition, CALA believes the site could provide an alternative location for the replacement of Currie High School, which would allow for teaching to continue unhindered at the current site while the replacement school is constructed.

Derek added: “We are consulting extensively to ensure that that the public have an opportunity to input their views and shape our proposals, in particular how it may be shaped to support businesses and initiatives in the area. We encourage the community to attend and ask any questions they may have.”