A competition marking the 70th anniversary of Beinn Eighe has launched

PEOPLE across Scotland are invited to enter a national photo contest to mark the 70th anniversary of Beinn Eighe National Reserve.

Beinn Eighe was the UK’s first National Nature Reserve (NNR) and NatureScot are asking people to take part in the event to celebrate.

The top two photographers will be able to have a day at the reserve with full access and they will get one-to-one tips from a professional photographer.

Doug Bartholomew, manager of Beinn Eighe NNR, said: “We are looking for photos – new or old – of Beinn Eighe which capture the natural beauty, special nature and people’s unique experiences while visiting the nature reserve.

“We would particularly like entrants to include a description with their photos about a memory or experience at Beinn Eighe, to show what the NNR has meant to them over the years.”

The reserve covers a whopping 48 square kilometres, spanning from loch-side to mountain top with expanding areas of Caledonian pine forest.

Old ‘granny pines’ can be found on the lower slopes and temperate rainforest of the reserve, with more ancient woodland scattered over 60 islands on Loch Maree, the island fragments are the closest thing to natural woodland left in the UK.

Wildlife that can be spotted on the reserve includes golden eagles, deer, pine martins along with butterfly’s, dragonflies and a range of other insects.

The prizes for those who enter the competition are the first prize which includes a boat trip throughout the Loch Maree Islands, an all-inclusive day at the reserve and a workshop from professional photographer Laurie Campbell.

The second prize for the competition includes a one-to-one photography experience at the reserve guided by Campbell.

The top 20 photos will receive a Beinn Eighe anniversary mug, and all shortlisted photographs will be on display as part of the 70th-anniversary exhibition.

Those who wish to take part should submit their entries to [email protected] or via Instagram using the hashtag #beinneighe.

The closing date for the competition is October 1 at 5 pm.