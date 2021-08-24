A SCOTTISH dental firm will support young canoe Wildwater Racing Champions at the 2021 Junior and U23 European Championships.

Clyde Munro Dental Group is backing 15-year-olds Findlay McLean and Ryan Mallon with a significant sum after they were selected to represent Great Britain in the Junior MC2 category for Wildwater Racing on 25-28 August in Solkan, Slovenia.

Scotland’s largest dental group will assist the two young athletes in their white water ambitions with kit and equipment costs.

Findlay from Crieff, Perth and Kinross, said: “We are both excited and a bit nervous about the championship. However, it is a good feeling to have a name like Clyde Munro to support us throughout the journey.

“I started getting into the sport just as an extracurricular activity at the age of nine, but I quickly grew more and more confident in the water.

“Ryan and I didn’t have any big expectations when we started training, we just really enjoyed ourselves. However, we ended up pretty good at it and we are excited to see how much further we can take it.”

The idea of the sponsorship came about after Findlay’s father, William McLean – who works at Clyde Munro – put forward the admirable efforts of the two teenagers.

The pair have already been successful at national level, winning the Mens C2 Senior British Open Sprint Championships at Holme Pierrepont, Nottinghamshire.

Ryan from Doune in Perthshire, and member of Clackmannanshire club CR Cats, said: “This will be our first ever European Championships and the highest level we have been at yet. We train almost every day in the gym as well as on the water, so we can build our endurance.

“Clyde Munro is supporting us for the big competition, so we are more than thrilled to have them with us on our journey.

“We are hoping to get Clyde Munro branding for the canoe before the competition to show our thanks.”

Findlay, member of Breadalbane and Strathallan Canoe Clubs, added: “To be a part of Team GB is huge for us, especially at this age. We are hoping to compete at a high level at these championships, and once we return, to focus on training with a coach who will hopefully prepare us for the World Championships next year.

Jim Hall, CEO of Clyde Munro, said: “Everyone is excited to see Ryan and Findlay compete in Slovenia. We are proud to support them and see our nation represented at the European Championships.

“It’s a pleasure to be supporting them on their journey, and we look forward to seeing them represent their country for years to come.intere

Since being founded in 2015 Clyde Munro has enjoyed rapid growth. The group is the brainchild of Jim Hall, who founded it in 2015 with the acquisition of seven practices and the backing of private equity firm Synova and Investec Bank. Since launch, it has enjoyed rapid growth through acquisition and has plans to continue expanding.

It now comprises 51 practices across Scotland, with more than 200 dentists, 400 staff and 430,000 patients. The group’s ambition is to become Scotland’s “local dentist”, operating an expanding network of family dentists across Scotland, with each devoted to providing the best dental care, while reflecting the needs and character of its community.