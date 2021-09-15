Chartered surveyors DM Hall are moving their Dumfries office to larger premises, improving access to clients and responding to increasing demand for their services.

Having been established for 26 years at their offices on the first floor of number 17 Buccleuch Street, the firm will continue to stay in the centre of town, moving along the road to fill the whole of 11 Buccleuch Street.

The new, bigger offices will help one of Scotland’s leading independent firms of chartered surveyors to fulfil the growing demand for their services and support their expanding client base.

“We are all excited to be moving into the new, bigger premises,” said Tracey Smith, office manager at DM Hall.

“The local market is as busy as I have seen it in my 12 years with the firm and demand for Home Reports and other professional services is increasing. Many of our clients are returning to DM Hall for our expertise and local knowledge.”

The company is seeing continuous demand for their services in giving professional property advice, as well as high quality Home Reports.

“The Dumfries and Galloway market is extremely buoyant just now,” said Michael Churm, director at DM Hall.

“Being a known and trusted firm of surveyors on Buccleuch Street puts us right at the heart of the principal regional town.”

He added that the move “improve accessibility to clients” whilst providing the commercial surveyors and building consultancy with “the opportunity to expand their already strong links in the region as well”.