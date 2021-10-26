A SCOTS business owner has been praised by Boris Johnson for her environmental efforts with an award.

Founder of The Clydeside Collective, Sara Thomson, has been presented with the Points of Light award, in recognition of her outstanding sustainability campaign.

Having opened in July this year, The Clydeside Collective brings together local artists to recycle, repurpose, reimagine and resell items that were otherwise going to landfill.

The Clydeside Collective opened as a sister store to The Leith Collective, which was founded in 2019.

Since then, Sara has helped to expand the concept, opening the Camdentown Collective in London last month.

She has also been selected as a One Step Greener ambassador and will share her story at COP26 in Glasgow next week.

One individual is recognised with this award every day, highlighting their positive contributions to society.

In the run up to COP26 in Glasgow this autumn, Prime Minister Boris Johnson is particularly keen to acknowledge people championing sustainability, who are Climate Leaders in their communities.

Writing to Sara directly, the Prime Minister thanked her for her work, as she became the 1,772nd Point of Light.

Commenting on the award, Sara Thomson said: “This is such a genuine honour, I’m absolutely delighted to receive this award.

“I’m thrilled that awareness of the importance of sustainability is growing and so many people are getting behind our plastic-free campaign.

“I hope that by accepting this Point of Light award that others will be inspired to join us in creating a greener future for all.”