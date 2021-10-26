SCOTS chef Gordon Ramsay said he felt like he was “in a field full of onions” while watching his daughter Tilly’s latest performance on Strictly Come Dancing.

The proud father and Hell’s Kitchen star showed his softer side on Saturday night by revealing his emotional reaction to his seven million Twitter followers.

Gordon, 54, had already been filmed shedding a tear while watching his 19-year-old Tilly perform the Charleston on the first show.

Strictly later shared a clip of Gordon tearing up in the audience, writing: “Gordon Ramsay has been peeling onions in the Strictly ballroom.”

Alongside a winking emoji, the TV chef replied: “There was a massive bag of them next to me.”

But now, it seems that his youngest daughter’s dancing is still striking a chord after he revealed he was even more emotional over her Foxtrot on Saturday.

He tweeted: “I felt like I was in a field of onions tonight…Amazing job Tills.”

The post attracted over 3,000 likes and hundreds of comments from fans who were quick to support the family.

@calh48 said: How proud you must be! Smashed the dance, smashed her exams and smashed a bully! What a week! Epic well done.”

@annbloxwich wrote: “She’s the role model every parent could wish for for their daughters. You must be so very proud x.”

And @super_dogz added: “I can imagine how you must feel, when your kids do good it’s far more emotional than when you do good yourself. She’s a beautiful girl, inside and out.”

Tilly received nine’s across the board for her dance at the weekend, giving a total of thirty-six points.

She took to the floor with her dance partner Nikita Kuzmin to perform to a slowed down version of One Direction hit, Little Things.

The student and social media personality didn’t put a foot wrong alongside her partner throughout the entire dance.

All four judges praised the performance and commented on the blossoming chemistry between the pair.

They have now sailed through to week six – Halloween week- as reigning two time champion Oti Mabuse was eliminated from the show with her partner Ugo Monye.

The performance comes amid a week where Tilly received an apology from LBC radio DJ Steve Allen called her a “chubby little thing”.

The 67-year-old was speaking on his radio talk show when he referenced the youngster’s appearance and said her celeb chef father’s cooking was to blame.

However, Allen soon privately apologised for his comments after the youngster hit out at him on social media.

Tilly said: “I try not to read and listen to comments and negativity, however recently being called out on a national radio station by a 67-year-old man is a step too far.

“Steve please feel free to voice your opinions however I draw the line at commenting on my appearance.

“It’s such a shame that someone is trying to make such a positive experience negative.”