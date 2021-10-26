Fourth phase launched at family-friendly West Lothian development

FAMILIES searching for their dream home have had their prospects boosted following the launch of a highly anticipated fourth phase at a major development in West Lothian.

Comprising five different house types ranging from three to four bedrooms, Dundas Estates, have released a selection of new homes at its flagship Uphall Station Village (USV) development, near Livingston.

A pre-curser to the 70 total homes which will soon be available as part of the new phase, the stylish range of new builds have been designed with families in mind, complimenting the wider development’s range of family friendly amenities such as a resident owned community hub suitable for a range of activities including mother and toddler groups, exercise classes and social events.

USV Sales Negotiator, Janice Gemmell, believes the new phase will help cater for the demand spurred by a post pandemic house buying boom, with USV seeing a 67% increase in enquiries from August to September alone.

Janice said: “We’re delighted to offer more families the chance to secure their ideal home in West Lothian.

“There’s a real community feeling from the minute you set foot in the development, which has been enhanced by the launch of our community hub, which has already been hosting a range of events.

“The new range of homes will offer families maximum value for money, with more space and higher specifications.

“In light of the current housing market, we’re offer buyers the chance to securely reserve nine months in advance to ensure they get the best price for their property and beat any further inflation.”

The new launch at USV has five different house types, the Morton, Crawford, Carnegie, Pentland and Wallace, catering to a range of buyers

The spacious 4-bed “Crawford” is a detached home with a single garage hosting a total of 1239 square feet of floor area.

The detached “Pentland” offers options for those with a slightly smaller household, holding a single garage and 3-bedrooms.

The detached three bedroom “Carnegie” boasts a detached single garage as well as 1059 square feet of floor area spread across two modern floors.

The “Wallace” is a four-bedroom detached home with a single garage whilst the “Morton” boasts the same number of bedrooms alongside a double detached garage.

All homes will feature high thermal installation and SMEG kitchen appliances.

Uphall Station is a small, family-friendly community near Livingston, featuring quiet neighbourhoods and connectivity with nearby towns, cities and countryside.

Dundas Estates pride themselves on providing a simple and enjoyable homebuying experience.

Dundas Estates is a multi-award winning, friendly and independent homebuilder which creates homes that make people feel great. It is proudly independent and Scottish-owned, with a track record of building well-designed homes.

To learn more about Uphall Station Village, call 0345 853 5007 or visit: https://www.dundas.co.uk/uphall-station-village-development-overview