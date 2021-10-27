Beware of the Borders as care homes celebrate Halloween

FOUR Borders care homes have celebrated Halloween with their own parties in traditional frightening fashion.

Mansfield Care’s Galahill House in Galashiels, St John’s in Melrose, Millfield House, Jedburgh and Peebles Care Home have celebrated the spookiest time of the year as residents dress up in their scary costumes.

Each home held a typical Halloween event, with carers and residents alike dressing up to celebrate the occasion with games, movies and frighteningly good treats.

The homes will be celebrating in different ways however, including face painting, apple bobbing, piñata fun, witches hat ring toss, themed buffets and Halloween mocktails.

Manager of St John’s and Galahill House, Alison Grant said: “Residents appreciate little events like these. It’s a chance for them to have a proper laugh amongst one and other. It’s also another great chance for our residents to bond with our carers.”

Millfield House Manager, Ellen Spence said: “The residents love themed parties and occasions and we do our best to make sure we put on a number of events throughout the year to keep them entertained. We always support any ideas residents may have for these types of things.”

All four Borders homes have ensured their residents were left suitably spooked by the occasions they held at the southern Scottish care homes.

Halloween is just one of many festivals and events the staff at Mansfield Care try to get the residents involved in.

Tracey Hair, Peebles Care Home Manager said: “We try to provide a range of different events and occasions and the residents love it! The team at Peebles are brilliant at setting these things up and putting so much effort into events like Halloween.”

Mansfield Care continue to provide events, activities and a community for their residents, offering options from Ayrshire to the Borders.

Operating 11 care homes across Edinburgh Borders and west of Scotland, Mansfield care is designed to provide bespoke care to an exceptional standard with state-of-the-art facilities.

Specialising in small, friendly residential care homes, staff work under an ethos that is inspired by the kind of care we would wish for ourselves in later life – supportive, friendly, bright, positive, empathetic, respectful and homely.

Mansfield Care place their emphasis on hiring the best staff who understand the homes resident-first ethos.

The highly trained staff ensure a commitment and continuity of care to each resident with a dedicated home manager and wellbeing coordinator to plan activities according to resident’s wishes.

