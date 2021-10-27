AN ADORABLE video shows Scots Squad funnyman Chris Forbes playing the accordion for his delighted baby daughter.

The Scots actor was filmed playing a ceilidh song on the instrument for eleven-month-old Lily on Friday.

Chris, who plays P.C Charlie MacIntosh on BBC hit Scot Squad, was captured sitting next to the tot in the kitchen as he put on the performance.

Little Lily can be seen kicking her legs in excitement as soon as her doting dad starts playing the tune.

Delighted by the music, the tot raises her fist into the air while she is transfixed on watching her dad.

Chris, 38, posted the clip onto Twitter shortly afterwards, captioned: “Wild Friday Night”.

The video has since been viewed more than 31,000 times and gained over 1,000 likes.

Dozens of viewers also commented on the post – including many of Chris’ showbiz friends.

Colin McCredie, who played DC Stuart Fraser in Taggart, wrote: “Brilliant!”

Grant O’Rourke, who played Rupert MacKenzie in Outlander, said: “This is a beautiful thing.”

Twitter user @moomum64 commented: “You’ve got to tap along to that music. Even if you’re a baby. Too sweet.”

And fan @nickymacewan added: “So very sweet – she’s clearly ready for her first ceilidh.”

However, some social media users were left disappointed that the music session was finished so quickly and asked for more.

@mrbadger71 said: “Could’ve done with hearing more than 23 seconds tho Chris.”

He even had a former Presiding Officer of the Scottish Parliament enjoying the tunes and dancing on Friday night.

Tricia Marwick commented: “Aww, look at the wee feet moving. Magical.”

Speaking today, Chris, from Glasgow, said: “This was her first experience with the accordion, we didn’t know if she would like it or be terrified which is why her mum was recording me.

“It seems she loves the traditional ceilidh music.

“This was the first time I’ve had the strength to pick up something other than a baby in the last few months.”

It is not the first time that Chris has been recorded playing the accordion.

The actor played the accordion with Scots musician Phil Cunningham in series three episode of Scot Squad.