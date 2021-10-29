Care residents celebrate Halloween with a week of spook-tacular activities

HALLOWEEN celebrations are well underway at an Edinburgh care home with a dedicated activity planner designed for the occasion.

After celebrations were reduced last year due to restrictions, dedicated staff at Cramond Residence were keen to put on a bumper of activities.

The programme kicked off with Halloween arts and crafts, autumnal pumpkin carving, a scary film festival and traditional Halloween party with spooky treats, a costume competition and pumpkin smashing.

Residents also travelled to different countries from the comfort of their art chair to learn about Mexican culture and celebrate The Day of the Dead.

Dariusz Miszta, Lead Lifestyle Coordinator at the 74-bedroom home, said: “Residents and staff have really been getting in to the Halloween spirit with a series of ghoulish games and activities. expertly planned by our lifestyle team.

“We’re closing the celebrations with a home wide Halloween Party with staff and residents coming together to get dressed up and play traditional Halloween games.

“The variety of activities on offer ensures mixed abilities are catered for and residents can pick and choose what they would like to attend. We’ve made sure there is something for everyone to enjoy.”



The Halloween activities feature part of the varied activities programme on offer and are designed to keep residents stimulated, learning and having fun.

Other activities on offer throughout the month include cheese and wine evenings, afternoon tea trips, physio-led exercise classes as well as an Oktoberfest celebration where residents were treated to their very own beer tasting event from local brewery, Pilot.

Cramond Residence caters for 74 residents, in nine perfectly appointed small living concepts the home provides a combination between luxury combination and the highest quality of care.

Residents are guaranteed a luxurious individual room with en-suite facilities, catered delicious food and a tailored care plan from an expert team who endeavour to maintain a minimum 1:4 of care ratio of care staff to resident during day time.

The home also offers a ranges of amenities, including onsite gardens, a library, hair salon and cinema room.

Places in the care home start from £1850 a week. To find out more, call 0131 341 4037 or visit https://cramondresidence.co.uk/