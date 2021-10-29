Gordon Ramsay brands himself an “amazing tosser” in hilarious video

The Scots chef made the comments on a video posted to his TikTok account yesterday featuring him cooking teriyaki duck with sticky plums.

In the clip, the 54-year-old Hell’s Kitchen star can be seen stir-frying ingredients around a pan whilst describing himself as “an amazing tosser.”

The clip shows Ramsay dropping noodles into the frying pan, saying: “Drop them in, and then toss.

“Don’t just plonk the noodles in there or you won’t incorporate the bok choy.”

“Drop them in, and toss.”

“You can see over the years I’ve become an amazing tosser.

He then jokes: “In, and toss. And boy, have I had practice. In, and toss.”

The short video is just a snippet of Ramsay’s teriyaki duck recipe.

The Kitchen Nightmare’s host posted the video yesterday with the caption: “What can I say…I’ve become an amazing tosser over the years.”

The video gained over 1million views and 95,000 likes on TikTok.

More than 700 followers have commented on the post, with many chipping in with their own puns.

@Kristasparks01 said: “I’m an expert tosser, mine goes across the kitchen every time.”

@Spookylukeypukey wrote: “Biggest tosser around I say, well that is apart from Jamie Oliver, but we don’t go there.”

@Silvawic applauded Gordon, writing: “This man can just say and do whatever he wants. What a legend.”

@symphonyofsilence added: “Being British, that has a double meaning!”

Gordon has gained significant attention on TikTok, with over 27 million followers.

The chef – infamous for his no-nonsense approach to his profession and frequent angry outbursts – frequently uploads to the video site.

A majority of his videos are part of his #RamsayReacts series which revolve around the chef roasting users attempting to get his attention with their weird and wacky meals.

The Scot brutally dissects users’ attempts at cooking, usually criticising or mocking their recipes and ideas.

Born in Johnstone, Renfrewshire, Ramsay founded his restaurant group, Gordon Ramsay Restaurants in 1997.

It has been awarded 16 Michelin Stars and currently holds a total of seven.