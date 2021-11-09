A BRITISH Airways customer has been left fuming after being charged more money in call charges to complain than the price of her cancelled flight.

Lavinia Moore made two phone calls to the airline’s customer services department in September after they cancelled her flights for Paris to Luton in January 2022.

The 55-year-old was on hold for forty minutes during one phone call but was told she would receive a £50 voucher to cover the price of her cancelled flight.

However, the teacher was shocked after noticing on her bill two weeks ago that she had been charged over £58 for just making the calls.

One phone call alone cost Lavinia £45 and a second call ended up coming in at £13.

Lavinia, from Northamptonshire in the East Midlands, hit out at the firm on Facebook last week.

She wrote: “British Airways. Immoral phone billing.

“It cost me more in phone calls that [sic] I secured for the vouchers refund.

“At no point when you are in the queue does it tell you that it is a premium rate phone call.

“Shocking. This is immoral.

“Be careful people if you have to call them.

“They are clearly trying to recuperate losses.

“Punishing their clients.

“I am far from impressed.”

Dozens of social media users left comments, hitting out at BA.

Cris Stuart said: “We seem to get better customer service from fellow complainers than BA itself. The advice keeps coming. I hope BA gets a grip.”

Linda Green wrote: “I’ve just had my phone bill cost me £13, that’s from landline, I dread to think of the cost from a mobile.”

Joy McClelland said: “Unbelievable. I’ve rang over 35 times and still counting. Just to get speaking to someone.”

Kathyrn Arnold added: “I’ve just had a big bill too. Would be nice to know and have the option to hang up.”

Speaking today Lavinia said: “The customer service line is so understaffed.

“I was put on hold then I finally got through then cut off and started losing the will to live.

“I then tried the next day but when my bill came it was for £58 and £13 which is abhorrent.

“You assume that you’re getting additional charges but there’s additional charges and there’s unacceptable charges.

“When the money came out of my bank account I couldn’t understand why and for the first time in a long time I investigated my phone bill.

“You can’t get a straight answer from anyone, if they don’t like the question they’ll transfer you.

“No compensation so far, I will be registering a complaint. £60 for a phone call, no it’s not on.”