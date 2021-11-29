Opportunities beckon for homebuyers seeking solace in sought-after village

ONE of Scotland’s most desirable coastal locations is gaining a new development, designed to appeal to a broad range of house-hunters seeking their dream home.

January 2022 will see CALA Homes (East) launch its latest collection of homes in Gullane, Saltcoats Grange, minutes from the famous East Lothian coastline.

It will include a selection of detached, semi-detached, terraced homes and cottage apartments and will offer a peaceful retreat, located on the attractive village’s southeastern boundary.

CALA is once again revisiting its successful East Lothian Range – homes designed specifically for the village, incorporating building materials and finishes reflective of the surrounding area’s charm and character.

These homes will feature alongside the multi-award-winning Light and Space Collection, with each home boasting high specification, practical and stylish interiors that provide the ultimate in contemporary open-plan living.

Philip Hogg, Sales and Marketing director at CALA Homes (East) said: “There’s something for everyone in Gullane making it a very in-demand location for families and downsizers.

“Saltcoats Grange is only minutes away from the beach and surrounded by green spaces making it a very popular location for those who wish to settle down somewhere peaceful.

“Many families have re-evaluated their priorities in the last year and a half, while home-working has broadened horizons. It’s meant that towns and villages like Gullane, North Berwick and Haddington have become even more desirable.

“With all three of our other Gullane developments now sold out, we’re excited to be launching Saltcoats Grange – providing the market with a range of house options to fit a wide audience.”

Known for its peaceful and beautiful coast and abundance of world-class golf links on its doorstep, Gullane living offers buyers an abundance of outdoor spaces.

This is enabled further, with Saltcoats Grange featuring extensive path networks throughout, connecting with the village, the local primary school, and with nearby villages to the south.

Extensive planting of trees and shrubs will ensure a verdant and biodiverse environment within the development.

Gullane is perfectly positioned to allow easy travel throughout the local area and beyond. Connection to the Scottish capital can be achieved via the scenic A189 or a 30 minutes train journey into Edinburgh Waverley from nearby Drem Railway Station and park and ride.

CALA’s Gullane developments have helped fund some major infrastructure improvements, with more than £3.3million in Section 75 payments paid to date and the total figure set to exceed £5.4million.

CALA will launch Saltcoats in January 2022 from a sales suite at its nearby Marine Rise development.

Showhomes are planned to launch in Summer 2022.

For more information on Saltcoats Grange and to register for updates, please visit: https://www.cala.co.uk/homes-for-sale/scotland/east-lothian/saltcoats-grange-gullane/