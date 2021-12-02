Off-plan surge in buyers at flourishing development

NEW homes have been released at a thriving development that has seen more than 63% of its first phase sold off-plan, with buyers committing ahead of the launch of showhomes and a sales office.

After selling 26 homes since August at Gilbertfield Woods in Cambuslang, developer Dundas Estates is alerting prospective buyers to the new release.

The three, four and five bedroom properties start from £229,995 and feature enhanced specification including built-in storage, utility rooms, luxury fitted kitchen appliances and hive controllable high efficiency central heating.

Gail Grant, Customer Experience Manager for Gilbertfield Woods said: “Our first three releases sold incredibly quickly and its clear buyers are very keen to move to this location.

“The development embodies city convenience with a village feel and offers buyers the chance to secure a value for money home with green space with excellent connectivity to the central belt.

“Given the quick sales we’ve been experiencing so far, we would like to encourage buyers to act now to secure their dream home.”

The initial popularity of Gilbertfield Woods follows on from the success of Dundas Estates’ sell-out Gilbertfield View development which was also incredibly popular with buyers.

Situated in one of South Lanarkshire’s most desirable locations[1] just 20 minutes from Glasgow on the banks of the River Clyde, the development offers value for money, spacious homes at a fraction of the price of those in the city centre.

Gail added: “Our Gilbertfield Views development was one of our quickest selling developments on record and really cements the demand for homes in the area.

We wanted to offer more buyers the chance to secure their dream home in Cambuslang as it continues to prove to be an incredibly sought after and up-and-coming location.”

Gilbertfield Woods has excellent transport links to Glasgow with three stations within a short distance of the development. Commuters also have access to the M73/M74 and the M8.

Once complete, the development will comprise 128 homes, featuring a wide range of designs and layouts, offering space and flexibility for a range of modern buyers.

With a selection of local primary and secondary schools in the local area the development is perfect for growing families and first buyers looking to settle down.

Dundas Estates is a multi-award winning, friendly and independent homebuilder which creates homes that make people feel great. It is proudly independent and Scottish-owned, with a track record of building well-designed homes.

The homes are available to reserve now with a show home launching early 2022