SCOTTISH tourism and events businesses have the chance to connect with key international markets next year.

Registration for the Discover Scotland: Reconnect 2022 virtual event is open, allowing firms to promote Scotland as a destination.

VisitScotland’s virtual event programme takes place between April 5-7 next year and will offer a mix of pre-scheduled and ad hoc meeting appointments between Scottish exhibitors and international buyers.

The virtual event will cater to different time zones, thus making business meetings with buyers from international markets very accessible.

International visitors are important to Scottish tourism and in 2019 there were 3.5 million overnight stays in the country, spending £2.5bn.

Malcolm Roughead, Chief Executive of VisitScotland, said he wanted the event to help “bring new investment, new events, new?air routes,?and new visitors to help the industry recover and grow from the impacts of the pandemic”.

“Tourism is a force for good and makes Scotland richer, economically and socially, and without it Scotland would be a much poorer place,” he added.

Businesses should visit www.visitscotland.com/discoverscotland