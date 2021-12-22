Scots hostels steal first and second place awards

The Great Outdoor Reader awards for the hostel or bunkhouse category 2021 have been given to the Scots Torridon and Loch Ossion youth hostels.

The Torridon hostel was awarded gold and the Loch Ossion hostel awarded silver.

Following a large number of public nominations, the two hostels were shortlisted in the category against stiff competition from across the UK.

The awards were given on a vote based system, Hostelling Scotland’s members along with outdoor enthusiasts showed up to vote in numbers for their favourite hostel or bunkhouse.

Loch Ossion hostel on the southern shore of Loch Ossion can only be accessed by foot or bike from the nearby Corrour railway station. The hostel, powered by locally sourced hydropower, utilising composting toilets and using bat-friendly paint is traditional and eco-friendly.

The silver award winner – Torridon hostel is located at the head of Loch Torridon along the NC500 road trip route. It is at the foot of mount Liathach which boasts one of the most challenging ridge walks in Scotland.

Margo Paterson CEO of Hostelling Scotland said: “These awards are fitting tributes to the dedication and hard work of the Youth Hostel teams involved and we are grateful to everyone who voted for us.”