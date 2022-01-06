Visa changes in popular destinations could see digital nomads thrive in 2022

People dreaming of a new life working abroad in 2022 could get their new career underway easier than they think thanks to visa changes in some of Europe’s most popular destinations.

The option to become a ‘digital nomad’ – someone who lives on the go, travelling from country to country, working from wherever they please – is now emerging as a realistic prospect for many people, according to The TEFL Org, the world’s leading TEFL (Teaching English a Foreign Language) firm.

With the symbolic new start of 2022, and the pandemic continuing to impact and influence so heavily on society, many office workers are eyeing up a switch to a profession that blends business and pleasure.

One of the main struggles of life as a digital nomad is the troublesome visa rules and regulations that have to be considered when jetting from location to location. However, signs are emerging that some of the world’s most popular destinations are easing restrictions for digital nomads.

Spain is planning to launch a new digital nomad visa, to allow those to take full advantage of the abundance of remote working opportunities the pandemic has brought about. Greece will also be following suit by launching a digital nomad visa programme in 2022.

The TEFL Org believes teaching English as a foreign language offers one of the best opportunities to become a digital nomad.

David Foster, US Marketing Executive with The TEFL Org, said: “It’s brilliant to see countries like Spain, Greece, Croatia and many more start to offer more simplified regulations for digital nomads.

“We’re seeing a huge influx in people approaching us to learn how to teach English as a foreign language to springboard their life of travel and culture while earning on the go.

One digital dreamer is David Ostrowski, who started his journey with The TEFL Org in late 2015 and hasn’t looked back since.

David said: “Teaching English online using my 120-hour TEFL has allowed me to meet fascinating and interesting people from across the globe, from numerous locations.

“There are so many avenues open to me, from gaining further experiences by volunteering in a language school in Vietnam, to actually teaching in a classroom environment in a country where positions are available for TEFL certified English Teachers.”

Portugal, Costa Rica, Barbados, Mexico and Thailand all offer visa options for those teaching English as a foreign language remotely.

David Foster added: “It highlights that these countries are taking note and making changes to what is a rapidly growing industry. There are real benefits to both the country and to those working remotely in opening up visa legislation.

“Ourselves, alongside the digital nomad community, would only hope that more popular destinations follow suit in introducing some kind of visa for those looking to experience working abroad.”

“It’s an exciting time to become a digital nomad – it can open a massive number of doors both professionally and from a travel point of view.”

And those looking to make the career switch don’t need much. To become a TEFL digital nomad all that is needed is a 120-hour TEFL certificate, a laptop, access to reliable Wi-Fi and an online teaching job or freelance teaching business – making it easier than ever to chase the digital nomad dream.

Launched from a garden shed in the middle of the 2008 financial crash by founders Joe Hallwood and Jennifer MacKenzie, the TEFL Org is established as a market leader, with more qualifications secured than any other provider.

Responsible for training over 140,000 EFL teachers over a 10 year period, the firm provides a range of flexible in-person and online courses, ranging from 20 hours to 188 hours.

For more information on The TEFL org visit: https://www.tefl.org/