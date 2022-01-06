Vet receptionist Shela-ann Ryan captured an incredible photograph from her desk on Tuesday featuring snow capped Ben Nevis in the background.

The image shows the 56-year-old’s view from Ben Nevis Vets as the tallest mountain in the UK towers above the village of Caol in the Scottish Highlands.

A light dusting of snow covers the grass in front of Shela-ann’s work, while a blue sky, dotted with clouds, frames the peak.

Shela-ann timed the snap perfectly and appears to have captured the stunning view at golden hour while the sun was beginning to set.

While many Scots may be struggling to get back into the routine of work this week after the festivities, Shela-ann has been happy to work with such a stunning view.

Shela-ann posted her image to social media yesterday, writing: “Ben Nevis today from my office window.”

The post has gained over 10,000 likes and more than 500 comments from amazed social media users.

Tonya Walker said: “I would never miss work.”

Dolores Henry Gaut said: “This is the only way to get me to look forward to coming into an office.”

Irena Ivanova said: “You work in heaven!”

Toby Glass said: “Well that’s almost not fair.”

Pam Heintz Fischer added: “I wouldn’t get any work done with this view.”

Born and raised in Caol, Shela-ann has been lucky to have had the towering mountain as part of her everyday view for her entire life.

Speaking today, she said: “Ben Nevis is my favourite place in the world. To end up working there with that view everyday is a blessing.

“I really do feel very lucky to have an office like this, and I love my job.

“It’s Iocal and I know everyone so it’s sociable. It can be hard work, but it’s great fun.

“I was born and raised in this village and live just minutes from the surgery doors so it’s the perfect job for me in many ways.

“I’ve climbed Ben Nevis loads of times, and I’ve been riding my ponies on the shore at the head of Loch Linnhe all my life so it’s always been a part of my everyday life.

“I’m very lucky indeed.”

Standing at 4,413 feet, Ben Nevis is the highest mountain in Scotland and the entire United Kingdom, beating second-placed Ben Macdui by 118 feet.

With a population of just over 3,000, the village of Caol sits at the foot of Ben Nevis, just over a mile north of the more well-known town of Fort William.