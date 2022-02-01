Port of Dundee welcomes massive timber shipment

DUNDEE has welcomed one of the largest ships ever to navigate the Tay.

The massive 177m (580ft) deep-sea vessel Ha Long Bay arrived in The Port of Dundee to deliver 12,000 packs of plywood.

The massive ship is about the size of one and a half football pitches, according to Forth Ports.

It sailed up the Tay to Dundee directly from China, the plywood was unloaded in record time by the port team who completed the job in just 15 days.

The shipment of plywood is destined for UK construction projects around the country.

Commenting on the project, David Webster, director of energy for Forth Ports said: “We are used to seeing large rigs in The Port of Dundee.

“But it is unusual for the port to handle such a large vessel direct from the far east.

“Vessels like the Ha Long Bay are normally frequent arrivals at large London ports however with the Tay’s deep water, our upgraded quayside facilities and available land, we were able to berth and discharge the ship in record time.”

Forth Ports Limited owns and operates eight commercial ports in the UK – Tilbury on the Thames, Dundee on the Firth of Tay and six on the Firth of Forth – Leith, Grangemouth, Rosyth, Methil, Burntisland and Kirkcaldy.