Burns handcrafted crystal glassware reveals new look

Burns Crystal known for handcrafted traditional glassware is revealing its new look in a bid to elevate it to first choice for consumers looking for Scottish gifts with heritage.

The relaunch includes a whole new brand in terms of colour and design alongside a new website, online shop and social medias.

The glassware range includes handcrafted glasses specially designed for whiskey, gin, wine and champagne engraved with Scottish themed designs.

There’s also an opportunity for consumers to find out if they have a Scottish clan name connected to a family crest, that can then be added onto the chosen glassware.

In addition to glassware, Burns Crystal also offers a selection of Scottish themed hand-crafted gifts including a crystal Celtic cross, highland piper and fun Loch Ness Monster ornaments.

The Scottish company was originally established 35 years ago by a talented professional crystal cutter, Donald Kay.

The company was acquired in 2015 by Scottish family-run Glencairn Crystal Studio – the creators of the Glencairn Glass, also renowned for producing hand-crafted bespoke packaging, often for the oldest and most luxurious spirits ever released.

Jason Kennedy, Sales Director at Glencairn Crystal said: “Here at Glencairn we have more than 40 years of experience in the crystal market

“We strive to provide a first-class professional, committed and friendly service to all customers, with family values remaining at the heart of everything we do.”