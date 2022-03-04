JOHNNIE Walker Princes Street has joined the call to ‘Plant a Tree for the Jubilee‘ as Edinburgh becomes part of The Queen’s Green Canopy (QGC).

Employees at the store in Edinburgh are playing their part in marking the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee by donating Jubilee trees for the QGC community planting event in the city tomorrow.

The Queen’s Green Canopy is a nationwide tree planting initiative created to celebrate Her Majesty’s 70-year reign, and arrives this weekend to launch Edinburgh as its latest “Champion City”.

In partnership with Trees for Cities, City of Edinburgh Council and Edinburgh & Lothians Greenspace Trust, the QGC community planting event will see 1,270 trees planted at Stenhouse Greenspace.

Roddy Shaw, Trees for Cities, Dan Rex, The Queen’s Green Canopy, Elizabeth Kelly, Experience Support Assistant Johnnie Walker Princes Street and Rob Maxwell, Head of Johnnie Walker Princes Street (C) Mike Wilkinson

In preparation for the event, the Johnnie Walker Princes Street team welcomed The Queen’s Green Canopy chief executive Colonel Dan Rex and Roddy Shaw of Trees for Cities to hand over 150 saplings.

Rob Maxwell, head of Johnnie Walker Princes Street, said: “Everyone here at Johnnie Walker Princes Street in the heart of Edinburgh is excited to be part of this initiative – marking becoming a “Champion City” for The Queen’s Green Canopy, and contributing to this urban tree planting project that will benefit the local community and wildlife.”

Johnnie Walker master blender Emma Walker said: “We’re looking forward to a day of tree planting and welcoming the team back to Johnnie Walker Princes Street in the evening.

“We’ll have our Johnnie Walker Green Label Scotch whisky ready to celebrate and toast Edinburgh as a new QGC Champion City.”

Johnnie Walker has held a Royal Warrant of Appointment for the supply of its Scotch whiskies to the Royal Household throughout Her Majesty’s reign and says it is committed to protecting and restoring the natural landscape in Scotland, the home of its whiskies.

Ewan Andrew, Chief Sustainability Officer of Johnnie Walker’s parent company Diageo, said: “The Queen’s Green Canopy is such a wonderful and important Platinum Jubilee initiative.

“From ancient woodlands to urban planting, the campaign will create havens for wildlife and natural monuments for people to enjoy and remember Her Majesty’s extraordinary reign for generations.

“We look forward to getting into the spirit of ‘Plant a Tree for the Jubilee’, adding to the growing QGC map, and encouraging others to do the same.”