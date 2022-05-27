Why Dental Treatments Are Affordable In Turkey

While the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted our lives in many ways, dentistry isn’t usually the first thing that comes to mind. However, in 2020 the number of dental complaints increased by an astounding 452%. Thus, not only is accessing dental care expensive (as it has been for some time), but it is also becoming increasingly difficult.

Many people around the world are now seeking dental treatments in other countries where the costs of operation are lower. Lower costs lead to a more affordable dental treatment plan. Perhaps the most notable of these countries is the beautiful and increasingly modern Turkey.

State-Of-The-Art Dental Treatments for a Fraction of the Cost

Many are considering the idea of seeking pricey procedures such as a dental abscess treatment in another country. That being said, they may be anxious about the quality of care they would receive, and rightly so. However, a rising number of Turkish dental clinics boast the latest in dental technology.

They also provide luxurious reception, highly-qualified professionals, and quality assurance certifications that will put your mind at ease.

Seeking dental treatments at a Turkish clinic will not only save you money, but you will enjoy a truly lavish experience. You will also avoid the headache of having to deal with your national healthcare system. What’s more, you will get to explore one of Europe’s most unique nations, one where East meets West in an explosion of food and culture.

This may sound too good to be true. You may be sceptical, worrying about the possible loopholes in quality that could make such an attractive deal possible. Fear not, here are the main reasons dental treatments are so affordable and lush in Turkey.

Medical Tourism and the Turkish Economy

Tourism in general is a key aspect of the Turkish economy, attracting upwards of 35 million visitors a year. A growing number of these visitors are coming specifically for medical and dental treatments.

According to 2016 statistics, medical tourism provided 5.8 billion dollars that year. It makes sense that these numbers will increase. This is even more relevant today, now that the post-pandemic world is opening back up.

This influx of income has been highly welcomed by the Turkish government. In fact, it is helping to alleviate Turkey’s national debt, and the nation has consequently invested heavily into this sector.

Moreover, the country has created tax-free healthcare zones, adding further incentives. The government even hosted a “World Health & 3rd Age Tourism Congress.” They have been putting in the effort to make the industry sustainable and more stable than it already was.

Turkey has enhanced the medical tourism industry by making it attractive, secure, and affordable. Getting your veneers or dental implant treatment in Turkey is therefore a mutually beneficial choice all around!

Exchange Rates in Your Favour

Turkey has its own currency, and inflation is at an all-time high. This means that other currencies go farther when converted.

The current exchange rate for those using the British Pound Sterling, Euro, or USD is astounding. One Pound Sterling is worth over 20 Turkish Lira!

Not only does this contribute to the affordable prices of dental treatments, but it also means the trip itself won’t break your bank. Some clinics even offer veneers packages that cover accommodation.

This means that you can affordably travel to Turkey for quality dental treatments, and you can also enjoy your time there. You will eat delicious food, enjoy historic monuments, and shop in vibrant Eastern markets without draining your bank account.

Overall Lower Cost of Living

Another factor in the affordability of dental procedures in Turkey is that the cost of living in general is cheaper. When it comes to dentistry, the costs associated with running a clinic are lower. So are the costs for the higher education required to become a dental professional.

The expenses put into running and managing a dental clinic in Turkey are far cheaper than in other countries. In Western Europe and the USA, utilities, rent, and taxes are high. In Turkey these costs are reasonable and allow clinics to charge patients less while still being profitable.

Additionally, dentistry is not an easy field for a young Turkish student to enter. In order to be accepted into a Faculty of Dentistry in Turkey, one must achieve excellent scores on exams on a regular basis. It is therefore not an easy career option, and only the nation’s best can meet the requirements.

So, put your fears of under-qualified professionals and cut corners aside. Your teeth will be in excellent, capable hands when you choose Turkey for your dental treatment needs.

Competition Between Clinics

Yet one more reason you should get your dental canal treatment in Turkey is that this is a growing industry. This means competition between clinics will continue to increase.

This is beneficial for consumers. The more dental clinics that open, the more they will compete for patients from around the world. This will not only lead to an increase in exciting deals and packages but also to an overall price decrease for dental treatments. Clinics will lower prices to attract the most clients.

Competition will also inspire more investment in the latest technology, ground-breaking procedures, and highly-tailorable experiences.

What This Means for You

You may be a citizen of a high-income country who faces crazy pricing for dental treatments. On the other hand, you may be a citizen of a lower-income country who needs access to quality care. Either way, travelling to Turkey to meet your dental needs is the most cost-effective and reliable choice.

From implants to veneers, gum contouring to laser whitening, you will find the highest quality dental treatments at far more reasonable rates than most other countries.

Ready to treat yourself to the smile you always dreamed of?