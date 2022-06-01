How much does Google Workspace cost, and what is it used for? Let’s see!

Photo by Mimi Thian on Unsplash

There’s no denying that if a company employs office workers, it has to provide the necessary software to enable them to achieve their daily goals. Although there is no shortage of office productivity solutions for business, one of them stands out when it comes to the cost to value ratio. Knowing the pricing and functionality of Google Workspace will help you make a good decision if you’re considering implementing this service.

Google Workspace core features

Before we dive into the details of each plan, let’s recall and sum up all the functionalities that are the essence of this cloud-based office productivity applications suite. What are the most significant features and benefits that you can expect, no matter which Google Workspace plan you choose?

Spam-free email

When using a business Gmail account, you can forget about the distractions and dangers associated with unwanted mass mailing campaigns. The state-of-the-art spam filters in Google Workspace will protect your employees from phishing attempts, harmful email contents, or suspicious attachments that may contain malware.

Straightforward, intuitive interface and knowledge base

Each one of Google’s communication and file editing applications is easy to use, even for people who don’t have previous experience working in this office productivity software ecosystem. Thanks to the user-focused approach to design, people of all backgrounds or ages can quickly get used to working in Google Workspace, even if their onboarded remotely.

Google has an open-access online support centre filled with step-by-step instructions on using its services, so users can always look up the solutions to minor issues. Written guides are available also for the management console configurations, but if administrators get stuck at any point, they can get additional help from a Google Cloud partner, like FOTC.

Productivity enhanced by the AI

All Google apps utilise the most modern technologies, including artificial intelligence. Whenever you’re writing something in the new message window in Gmail or a Google document, algorithms predict the rest of your sentence and suggest it to you, so you can quickly jump a few words ahead and finish the task faster. Hints and smart search chips are also helpful for narrowing down search results in Gmail, Google Drive, or Cloud Search. And whenever you have a video call with your team, intelligent features like noise cancellation, lighting adjustment, live captions and translations are working to heighten the quality of your conversations over Google Meet.

Maximum convenience of remote work

Google Workspace is built on the idea that seamless collaboration should be possible no matter where you are, what device you’re using, and how far away the other team members are. That’s why you can access the Google software on the web, in mobile apps, and key features and files can even be used offline if you happen to lose connection or try to work during a plane flight. While online, you’re always just a click away from sharing a file, leaving a comment, assigning a task to a coworker, or jumping on a quick call.

Reliability and security

Google Workspace offers an SLA of 99.% so that clients can rest assured that cloud services will be available at all times. Many security layers protect physical servers inside Google’s data centres, so as long as users take the necessary precautions, all the information uploaded to the cloud is safe. And you, as a current or future Google Workspace administrator, have all the tools to enforce keeping security standards high within the organisation. You can set up alerts, password requirements, additional authentication steps, and many other policies that promote the confidentiality of the company’s data. The security of Google Cloud services is confirmed by independent certifications, such as ISO 27001, ISO 27017, ISO 27018, SOC 2, SOC 3 and FedRAMP.

Google Workspace costs – what are the prices of plans, and what each of them includes?

To cut to the chase, the pricing of the Google Workspace business editions (plans dedicated to companies that need up to 300 seats) looks as follows:

Google Workspace Business Starter €5.2 net per month per user – each user in this plan has 30 GB of storage and can host video conferences for up to 100 users.

Google Workspace Business Standard €10.4 net per month per user – this plan expands storage to 2 TB and Google Meet participants limits to 150.

Google Workspace Business Plus €15.6 net per month per user – an account has 5 TB of storage, and 500 people can attend video calls. Admins gain access to advanced mobile device management options and Google Vault.

There are also two Enterprise editions for companies with over three hundred employees. These plans grant the most advanced security configurations and unlimited storage space (by default, set to 5 TB, but a company can expand storage to fit the employees’ needs at no additional costs).

If you want to start using Google Workspace accounts in your company, contact FOTC. This Google Cloud partner offers an extended free trial period, discounts (unavailable directly at Google), data migration from a private drive or a third-party provider, and full technical support.