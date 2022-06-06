Debunking Online Gambling Myths: Why These Beliefs Should Stop

Thanks to the internet, gambling activities are more accessible than ever. As long as you have a capable device and are connected to the internet, you can play any real money game and participate in betting activities anytime and anywhere you are.

However, many are still hesitant about playing at casinos online for real money. Some are simply uninterested, but there are still many people that still have misconceptions about online gambling. In this article, we’ll be debunking online casino gaming myths that still exist today.

Photo by Aidan Howe on Unsplash

It is Illegal to Gamble Online

Even if gambling has become less of a taboo subject, many still associate it with underground gambling. However, the legality of gambling online depends on where you’re located. Some jurisdictions regulate gambling activities including the ones online.

In the United States, online sports betting and casino gaming are becoming more widely accepted. This is especially the case for sports betting which is now legal in about 30 states. Today, states like New Jersey, Illinois, Connecticut, Oregon, and Colorado all have legal online betting.

Countries like the United Kingdom, Australia, and Nigeria also regulate online betting activities. More places are also expected to follow suit, and this is why you need to check whether online gambling is allowed in your location first just to be sure.

Online Casino Games are Rigged

Licensed online casinos would never risk their license and their reputation for this. It is simply unethical and illegal to manipulate the games that they offer. They can’t even do this in the first place because casino software developers are the ones mainly responsible to keep the casino games fair.

Some of the most trusted and reputable casino software providers today are Microgaming, NetEnt, Evolution Gaming, Spinomenal, Pragmatic Play, Playtech, Red Tiger Gaming, IGT, Betsoft, EGT Interactive, and Play’N Go.

Know that if an online casino is licensed, they are also required to undergo random fairness testing. These tests are conducted by third-party testing service providers like eCOGRA. If you see a casino site with the eCOGRA seal, then you can never go wrong about trusting it.

No One Ever Wins When Playing at Online Casinos

You should know that some of the biggest gambling wins of all time happened online. An example is a poker player from Finland who decided to try his luck on the Mega Fortune online slot. This player only placed a $0.25 bet and won a whopping amount of $24 million!

Another popular online casino win is from a man named Jon Heywood who is from the United Kingdom. Jon only placed a bet of $1.50 on the Mega Moolah jackpot slot and he won around USD 20 million. This win is also one of the biggest casino wins of all time.

Now, these players may seem to have only relied on luck since they won by playing slot machine games. When it comes to other casino games like blackjack and poker, it also involves skill. If you learn great strategies when you play these games online, your chances of winning also get bigger.

The bottom line is that it is not true that no one ever wins when playing at online casinos. There are so many people winning games every day. It’s just a matter of strategizing on how you make sure that you end the day with profits.

Casino Bonuses are Bogus

When shopping for an online casino, you can see so many generous bonuses and promos that you can get. Some players ignore these offers because they seem too good to be true. However, casino bonuses can be worth getting.

What you need to consider when looking for a good bonus deal is the wagering requirement. This is how many times you should be placing bets to be able to withdraw your bonus and/or bonus winnings.

Typically a wagering requirement ranging from 10x to 30x is low and is an excellent deal. Avoid 40x required rollovers and above if you’re someone who only plays casually or won’t spend a lot of time at the casino.

Due for a Win or Lose

There is a phenomenon called the Gambler’s Fallacy wherein players think that they are due to either win or lose because of the results of their previous games. This is something that you should not believe as you need to treat each game you play are independent of each other.

If you’re playing a game of slots and you haven’t been winning anything for a few rounds now, it doesn’t mean that you are due to win soon. The results of slot games are random and are in no way connected. You’re just not getting lucky, and you might want to consider taking a break if this is the case.