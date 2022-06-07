Lord Provost marks Usher building milestone with topping out celebration

CONSTRUCTION of a research and teaching facility at Edinburgh BioQuarter has reached its highest point.

Due to open in 2024, the new usher building will accelerate data-driven innovation within the health and care sector.

The Lord Provost of Edinburgh, Councillor Robert Aldridge, joined representatives from across the University of Edinburgh and Edinburgh BioQuarter, alongside principal contractor Mclaughlin and Harvey, to celebrate the topping out of the building.

The Usher Institute is part of the data-driven innovation initiative and is supported by £48.4m from the UK Government and £700k from the Scottish Government.

The funding comes from the £1.4bn Edinburgh and Southeast Scotland city region deal, a 15-year investment programme jointly funded by both governments and regional partners.

(L-R) Aziz Sheikh, Lord Provost Robert Aldridge, Jonathan Seckl on top of the new Usher building during the topping out celebration.

The new building will join a growing health innovation ecosystem across the Edinburgh and Southeast Scotland region.

Once open, it will bring together over 900 researchers, health and care providers, and industry partners focused on transforming the delivery of health and social care.

Professor Sir Aziz Sheikh, Director, Usher Institute said: “Collaboration is at the core of our data-driven vision for the new building.

“Bringing together outstanding academic and clinical expertise within the Usher Institute, alongside companies and health and social care providers.

“Working together, we hope to find solutions to some of the biggest health challenges facing our country, delivering better health and care for those in the region and across Scotland.”

Building on existing expertise and interdisciplinary research within the Usher Institute, the project will accelerate new public, private and third sector partnerships to discover data-driven solutions to address the most pressing issues in health and social care.

Development of the building will bring additional benefits to the local community, with dedicated open space for community connections, support and inspiration for STEM and other opportunities.

Lord Provost Robert Aldridge said: “It’s fantastic that the next milestone has been reached on what will be a world-class research and teaching facility in the region.

“The Usher Institute was and continues to be central to Scotland’s understanding of, and response to, COVID-19.

“The importance of using data science to improve and save lives has never been more obvious and I very much look forward to the work that will be undertaken in the finished Usher building.

“The Usher Institute enhances Scotland’s world-leading health data assets and is central to our future ambitions for developing an international network of healthcare innovation at Edinburgh BioQuarter to understand and advance global health.”