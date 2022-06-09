How the New Technology is Disrupting the Matchmaking Industry

Have you taken advantage of online technology when it comes to searching for partners for romance? If you’re already familiar with using the Internet, you’ll easily adapt to adopting this platform for romance-based socializing. After all, around one-in-three of today’s relationships are likely to have been initiated online. This form of interaction is anticipated to become the default method of socializing by the end of this decade. Whether you are looking for a tender meet up, or something longer-term, your chances of finding an ideal connection will be boosted dramatically by joining an appropriate website. Here’s how technology is causing major ructions in the matchmaking industry.

Photo by Markus Winkler on Unsplash

Finding someone appropriate

If you’re relatively new to digital dating, an obvious thing you need to be aware of is how popular these resources have become. While that’s not a bad thing in terms of choice, it does mean that signing up for any resource will mean entering a competitive market. But this is where technology can boost your chances. Algorithms will help you track down those other site users who would appear to be ideal matches in terms of their hobbies, interests, and aspirations. Search forms can be tailored to allow you to fine-tune your quest to connect with a suitable individual. Sites/apps devoted to dating offer private communication channels for getting to know other members in a relaxing environment.

Instant communication

If you’re used to keeping in touch with friends, family or work colleagues by text or email, you’ll soon get accustomed to sending flirty messages via dating platforms. You don’t even have to worry about writer’s block, as the websites can offer suggestions of icebreakers for you to copy/paste into your communications. Many sites are also offering the option of video chatting, allowing members to develop an even stronger rapport in face-to-face situations. By engaging in any of these methods, you’ll soon be developing a real sense of chemistry with another single.

The future of algorithms

Dating sites and apps have become so successful because they have always employed the latest technological innovations to improve their customers’ experience. Algorithms are becoming ever more sophisticated, the software able to analyze behavior when any member is active with their dating account. For instance, if it became apparent that you were particularly keen on chatting with East Asian girls, these computer programs might begin suggesting date locations and sending invites to any Chinese, Japanese, Indian or Indonesian restaurants that were identified in your vicinity.

Virtual reality

The next stage in the development of dating technology might sound as if it’s come straight from a science fiction film. Virtual reality (VR) connectivity. But this is already in widespread use in the gaming industry and is already being rolled out to dating sites. By wearing a VR headset, singles will be able to ‘meet’ other site members, or at least their avatar versions, in fantastical settings. You might choose to hook up on a simulated Pacific island paradise, or some futuristic space station. The connection will be vivid and realistic enough to almost feel like an actual date. The more sceptical observer might question just how realistic this would feel compared to a date in the real world. How about adding sensory software into that scenario? By wearing specially-designed equipment, capable of being activated remotely, your virtual date could become very like-like indeed. These developments will be extremely exciting for courting couples who find themselves separated by distance for whatever reason. It might surprise you to learn that the US military has pioneered VR as a way of keeping frontline service personnel happy!