Good tips for those looking for a new glasses frame

Many people find it difficult to change the frames of their eyeglasses. This happens mainly because you don’t know if the new model will meet all your needs, or if it will match all your styles. Don’t worry, we’re here to help! We have separated 4 very good tips for those looking for a new frame. Understand how to choose the best model not only to match your looks, but also to help with your vision problem.

1. The ideal match for your face

The first step to check before buying the best one among the popular eyeglass frames is whether it fits your face shape. There are some models that speak better to one type of face than others.

A good tip is to follow these guidelines:

– Square face: opt for round glasses with thinner frames, such as metal ones;

– Oval face: normally any model of glasses suits this face, but it is worth abusing larger and wider frames, such as the Aviator;

– Round face: experts recommend that you wear square or rectangular glasses, with angled frames and a stronger design;

– Diamond face: choose square glasses without rims or round glasses that have the full rim in the frame;

– Heart Face: Although several frames match this face, opt for smaller rectangular and oval models.

Once you’ve chosen the best type of glasses and frames for you, it’s time to evaluate other points.

Photo by Bud Helisson on Unsplash

2. A pick to call your own

A trend among new frames, colors come to revolutionize the optical world. It is very important to understand that eyeglasses are now seen much more as a fashion accessory than a tool to correct vision.

When choosing the right frame for you, keep in mind your main looks and your favorite clothes. Remember that the glasses must complement the image you want to convey. There is no rule of thumb as to which colors best match your style, but it is worth thinking about it. For example, if you have a lot of red pieces, a purple frame may not blend in so well in your wardrobe.

Once you’ve chosen the color that best suits you, it’s time to think about comfort.

3. Beautiful and comfortable

It’s no use having the best model possible glasses for you if it’s not comfortable. As much as the fashion world has adopted this accessory, we must always remember that its primary function is to solve a problem. Once you have the frame in hand, test it out!

4. See the world better

Not even the best frame in the world can help you if you don’t have a good lens along. Each vision problem requires a different type of corrective lens. Understand with your ophthalmologist what your case is:

– Simple: for problems from near or far;

– Bifocal: Bifocal lenses are recommended for people who have presbyopia. They can correct both near and far vision problems simultaneously;

– Multifocal: like Bifocal, this lens corrects the vision of patients with presbyopia, but it is divided into three parts: far, intermediate and near.

This is the essential part of fixing your problem, so do your research very well before choosing a company to buy your glasses from. Some networks in addition to working with major brands of lenses, also have great exclusive production. They work with purchases in large quantities, as they have exclusive contracts with suppliers and for this reason the cost is reduced, which does not interfere with the loss of product quality.