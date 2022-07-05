Scots accountancy firm appoints two new partners

HENDERSON Loggie has promoted tax director Dawn MacDougall and audit accounting director Blair Davidson to partner.

The appointments bring the total number of partners in the firm to 18.

Dawn joined Henderson Loggie last year from Big Four firm EY where she was head of tax in their Inverness office.

Now one of four tax partners at Henderson Loggie, Dawn’s focus will be on further growing the client base by developing the tax offering for owner-managed business.

Henderson Logie, Dundee, July 2022. Henderson Loggie adds two new partners. L to R, Blair Davidson and Dawn MacDougall. Photo by Malcolm Cochrane Photography.

Dawn said: “Tax is a huge area of growth for the firm and provides a great opportunity to fulfil our ambition to be the first choice for owner-managed businesses in Scotland.

“Since joining Henderson Loggie from EY, it has been an incredible journey working with our head of tax Kimberely Thomson and under the strategic guidance of our managing partner David Smith.

“I’m looking forward to the next chapter.”

Blair has developed his career in audit and accounting with the firm since graduating from Dundee University in 2005.

As well as continuing to service long-standing clients, he will drive expansion in those service areas across Tayside and the North-East.

Blair Davidson said: “I’m looking forward to making a positive contribution as a partner and building on the success of our audit and accountancy business.

“I’ve carved my career at Henderson Loggie since graduation, choosing to grow with the firm because I have excellent colleagues and clients who have all helped me get to this point and make it a great place to work.”

Henderson Loggie chair Alan Davis added:

“A consistently strong performer, Blair has grabbed the opportunity to progress from trainee to partner with Henderson Loggie, something that is open to anyone seeking to fulfil their full potential with us.

“Dawn is a very experienced tax professional with a passion for helping owner-managed businesses navigate the complexities of tax in an ever-changing legislative environment.

“As partners, they will retain responsibility for excellent client service and will focus on developing their respective teams and nurturing the next generation of talent.”