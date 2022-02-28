A SCOTTISH dentist is set to speak at an inaugural Scottish Dental Association (SDA) conference.

Tayside dentist, Dr Rami Sarraf has been invited to speak at the event which sets out to reshape Scottish dentistry for the better.

Dr Sarraf, clinical director at First Alba Healthcare, was invited to speak at the event after announcing that his five dental practices across Tayside, Fife and Angus are to become the most digitised in Scotland.

The conference aims to help reshape Scottish dentistry for the better. Photo by Yusuf Belek on Unsplash.

The event for Scottish dentists is set to take place on March 5th, 2022 at the Royal College of Surgeons in Edinburgh.

The conference aims to provide Scottish dentists with a forum to discuss and promote issues within the industry.

Five keynote speakers, including Dr Sarraf will take to the stage to give presentations.

Topics include professor Phillip Taylor talking on training for the future of dental practice and Hugh Taggart BDS on tackling practitioner services.

Dr Sarraf, who will present his vision for better dentistry in Scotland said: “I am honoured to be invited to speak at this inaugural SDA conference.

“The formation of this group has given Scottish dentists a real voice.

“The coronavirus pandemic has had a negative effect on the whole dental community including, of course, our patients.

“The SDA provides an opportunity to reshape and evolve the dental care we provide for our patients. Our aim is to unite the whole profession and make collective decisions.”

The SDA provides Scottish dentists with a representative body through which they can channel their concerns.

Dr Sarraf continued: “I am very pleased that this has changed and that we are attracting new members to the SDA every day.

“This first conference will attract even more to get involved and it is a fantastic chance for us all together.

“We are about solutions to the problems our sector faces at the moment, and as a group we approach it all with positivity.

“I am very much looking forward to presenting and am sure the conference will be a major stepping stone to the vital restructuring of dentistry in Scotland that is necessary for the benefit of our patients.”