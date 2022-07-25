PREVIEW- Dan Kelly- How I Came Third in the North Korean Marathon

The remarkable story behind Dan Kelly’s bronze medal win in the North Korean marathon, reaches the Fringe.

Dan Kelly beat over 1,000 runners to get into the podium (image provided by Edward Moore)

The show contains a mix of Kelly’s anecdotes, where even the most ordinary of events become extraordinary.

Stories like being uplifted by thousands of North Koreans as his energy plummeted.

It blends comedy with real-life footage from the race. For him, and us, it is all a discovery in the country from which most of the audience will only know its name.

Kelly travelled along four friends, each responsible for a specific area of his race. Together they answered the most basic but crucial questions. Enigmas like how to say in North Korean if the starter gun is real.

Joseph Morpurgo, co-creator of the comedy sensation, Austentatious and Comedy Award finalist, leads the hour-long spectacle.

“This show is an attempt to tell audiences about the thrills, spills and downright absurdities of running a race in the most secretive nation on earth.” Kelly said.

The athlete is an avid traveller whose job is to record the different costs of living across the world. He knows the prices of everyday goods in more than 140 countries.

Head to Just the [email protected] The Caves to hear this intriguing and absurd story from the 4th of August.