Willis Hicks Shares His Path to a Fulfilling Insurance Career

Finding a fulfilling and impactful career is what most people desire, but it’s a dream few ever achieve. Many of us settle for jobs that don’t make us happy or even feel like we’re contributing to society. Willis Hicks, the founder of Hicks Insurance, understands that firsthand. He spent over 28 years in an unfulfilling, demanding job at UPS before he retired early and started his own business as a fitness nutrition coach. When the pandemic struck and closed down his business, Willis was forced to find another source of income but found himself at a loss with bills piling up. He started exploring other options to pay the bills and support his family. That’s when he stumbled upon the insurance business and discovered what he’d been looking for all along; a chance to help people.

A naturally empathetic person, Willis has always found it easy to connect with people and understand their struggles. Years earlier, Willis had lost his wife to cancer, and because he didn’t have insurance coverage, he depleted his savings and lost his house too. From that point, life was a constant struggle for Willis as he tried to fend for his two infant sons. Even as things got better and he regained his footing, Willis never forgot the pain his family went through, and that motivated him to help anyone he could. However, he didn’t know he could do that and earn a living until he chanced upon insurance.

After some weeks of researching the insurance sector, Willis knew he had finally found his passion. Although he was a total rookie in the industry, he was driven and enthusiastic about helping families and helping them find some peace on the worst day of their life. From a financial perspective, the insurance business was also much better than any job Willis had done before. For starters, he didn’t need to work for 11-12 hour days any longer, which gave him more time to spend with his family. He had the freedom to plan his day and create sufficient time to do things with/for his family, a luxury he’d never had in any of the roles he’d held before.

Mastering the learning curve in the industry took little time because Willis had the major qualities any insurance agent requires: a passion for people and a strong worth ethic. Though there were challenges, Willis was willing to work hard to get the results. That’s how he became a hall of fame producer less than 10 months after he began his career. By the end of the first year, he had helped over 500 families while still taking care of his own. One and half years later, Hicks Insurance is a fast-rising organization touching lives directly and indirectly.

From a one-man operation, Willis has scaled the company and grown his team to over 40 agents. In June 2022, that team was able to provide coverage for 158 families, and they are now aiming for bigger numbers. Willis says the goal is to mentor and train over 1000 agents by the end of the year and amplify his impact through them. That way, his company will create more impact and help more people to achieve financial freedom.