Creating a Positive Workplace Culture

If you’ve ever worked in an office that didn’t prioritize a positive workplace culture, you probably don’t need to be convinced that there is value in doing so. In fact, that value goes well beyond just not having miserable employees showing up each day, as important as that is. If there are higher-ups you need to convince about the merit of this approach, remind them that happier employees are more productive, more engaged and tend to stick around longer. Whether you’re the business owner or a supervisor, creating a positive culture means making a place where people and the business itself can thrive.

Consider Your Industry

The meaning of a positive workplace culture will vary among industries. Creative and tech sectors tend to emphasize a more casual environment and might go for perks like game rooms while expectations will be different in a law firm or a bank. That doesn’t mean that things can’t be just as positive in more staid workplaces, but it does mean understanding the culture piece of the phrase. When you are thinking about how to shape employee experiences, take this into consideration.

Create Trust

There are several elements that go into creating an atmosphere of trust, including fostering communication and collaboration, but it is important that there is a concrete element to this as well. Eventually, no one will care about the suggestion box if the suggestions placed in it are never acted upon. Trust means taking feedback and criticism seriously and paying attention to employee needs. If you are a business owner, listen to what your department heads are telling you.

One area where this is particularly important is in fleet management. While drivers need to meet expectations in terms of on-time delivery, they also need to do so in a way that is safe and cost-effective. An excellent way to do this is with fleet telematics, which can communicate a steady stream of information back to a central base. Fleet managers can improve employee performance with fleet telematics, and Samsara offers GPS tracking and additional vehicle management solutions.

Have Clear Guidelines and Goals

A common error made by managers who are striving to create a workplace full of happy employees is failing to articulate clear processes, guidelines and goals. This doesn’t mean that you need to micromanage employees, but it does mean that there is such a thing as a management style that is too happy-go-lucky and casual. Give your staff clearly defined roles and job descriptions. Make sure everyone knows what their responsibilities are. Be explicit about deadlines and expectations. When people know what kind of performance is expected of them, they will rise to the occasion.

Recognize Employees

It’s important to recognize the staff for their contributions. This should take several forms. Praise matters, including doing so in meetings or other environments where they are commended in front of their colleagues. However, just as talking about trust isn’t enough, there need to be material rewards as well. You don’t need a formal mentorship program, but working with employees to develop and promote them matters. Pay your staff competitive rates. You may not be able to afford all the benefits that everyone would like, but do offer benefits that are in line with or that exceed industry standards.