Healing Streams Live Healing Services and Pastor Chris Oyakhilome offer hope as it draws closer

The world’s greatest healing crusade, Healing Streams Live Healing Services with Pastor Chris Oyakhilome takes place this Friday, July 29th. This is the second edition of the live program in 2022, the ‘Year of Gathering Clouds’.

Healing Streams Live Healing Services with Pastor Chris Oyakhilome is one of the major events in the life of the Christ Embassy members.

There are two days left until the launch of the Healing Streams Live Healing Services slated for July 29th–31st.

This is a special program organized by Pastor Chris Oyakhilome and the Healing School.

For three days, people around the world get a miraculous chance to be rid of their illnesses, be it physical diseases or mental disorders.

The broadcast of miraculous healing will be available for everyone for free, starting at 3:00 PM GMT+1 daily. The live program will be aired on all LoveWorld TV channels and digital platforms.

Joining the global healing congregation is easy. Just follow the steps below:

Be ready: four steps to prepare for the Healing Streams Live Healing Services

Step One — Pray

“Therefore, I tell you, whatever you ask for in prayer, believe that you have received it, and it will be yours.” — Mark 11:24

Dedicating some time for prayers is the best way to set yourself up for the Healing Streams Live. Pick your prayer slot now.

Step Two — Register and come

“Come, let us bow down in worship, let us kneel before the Lord our Maker.” — Psalm 95:6

If you join the program online, your participation is free. However, you need to register on the official website to keep your spot.

Step Three — Share

“For I am not ashamed of the gospel, for it is the power of God for salvation to everyone who believes, to the Jew first and also to the Greek.” — Romans 1:16

Watching Healing Streams Live is amazing. But doing so together with others is even better. Spread the gospel by setting up virtual healing centers and sending invitations to your family and friends to join.

Step Four — Partner

“Generous persons will prosper; those who refresh others will themselves be refreshed.” — Proverbs 11:25

Why not help others by spreading the word about the Healing Streams Live Healing Services. Reach out to people and tell them about the event — learn more about partnership programs on the Healing Streams’ website.

Chris Oyakhilome: a Pastor people needed the most

The story of Healing Streams goes beyond its actual inception date.

The live program would be impossible without Pastor Chris who is one of the prominent religious leaders in modern Christianity.

Pastor Chris Oyakhilome was born in Lagos, Nigeria. In 1987, while studying at the university, he founded Christ Embassy, also called as LoveWorld Inc.

Starting as a youth leader, Pastor Chris became the head of the Megachurch which is one of the biggest Christian congregations in the world.

The estimated number of the Christ Embassy members globally is 13 million and keeps growing. The main venues include the United States, Canada, Nigeria, the United Kingdom, and South Africa.

Today, LoveWorld Inc. is a big network including not only a church but also a bank, a university, several social media platforms, and television channels.

Christ Embassy also owns several subsidiaries like the LoveWorld Music & Arts Ministry, the Chris Oyakhilome Foundation International (COFI), and the Healing School.

The Healing School is responsible for the organization of the Healing Streams. Their purpose is perfectly described in Matthew 10:8: “Heal the sick, raise the dead, cleanse those who have leprosy, drive out demons. Freely you have received; freely give.”

High hopes and big expectations

Healing Streams Live Healing Services are among the major events in the life of the Christ Embassy members. They cannot wait to witness the miracles of divine healing sent to the sick from God.

Paul from Senegal got healed of severe lower back pain in March 2022, on the previous Healing Streams Live program. However, he is happy to join the congregation again.

He says: “I’m expecting the July edition to bring showers of miracles to billions around the world. I encourage everyone to participate because miracles do exist.”

Paul is not alone. Christians and theologians from different countries show excitement about the upcoming Friday event. Pastor Sonia from the USA encourages people to participate in the event and be ready: “We know for sure that God is ready to heal you. It doesn’t matter what you are going through right now. Just get yourself prepared. You have to be a part of it.”

The previous Healing Streams Live in March saw record participation, as over 6,5 billion people joined Pastor Chris to transform their lives for the better. No doubt, this week’s program will be even more massive. Join billions and see this with your own eyes.

Do not miss the most inspiring event in the LoveWorld Nation, register here.