Top 5 Anonymous Crypto Exchanges with Minimal Fees

There are over 600 cryptocurrency exchange platforms. Obviously, crypto traders are spoilt with choice when it comes to choosing the website to trade on. However, the main challenge is finding a service that offers all the needed tools while charging an affordable fee.

This article lists some reliable anonymous exchange platforms that offer features that are in high demand. Using these exchanges, you can convert WAX to BNB and other crypto pairs quickly and without disclosing your identity.

Photo by Quantitatives on Unsplash

Why Choosing a Crypto Exchange with Affordable Fees Is Important

The exchange platform you chose will affect the amount of profit you will eventually have at the end of the trade. Many services charge a particular percentage of the amount of crypto you are trading. So, ideally, you should aim for a reliable website with low to no fees for the maximum profit.

Top Reliable Exchange Platforms With Minimal Fees

When choosing an economical option for cryptocurrency trading, it is crucial to consider whether a platform offers all the necessary features. Apart from affordable transaction fees, some other things worthy of consideration are security, transaction processing rate, reliability, etc.

We recommend that you try the following services:

Godex

Godex is an anonymous crypto exchange with over 300 coins listed in the portfolio. It allows users to trade any amount of coins at a time without limiting the number of trades they can make. Moreover, on Godex, you can trade without revealing your identity. This feature is essential for those who respect their privacy and lowers the likelihood of being the target of a hacker assault.

ShapeShift

ShapeShift enables real-time trading with fast transaction processing speed. The exchange platform is active in more than 160 countries and supports hundreds of cryptocurrencies. It does not charge users with service or exchange fees — only transaction fees, depending on the coin you are trading.

Shapeshift has a native currency known as FOX, which serves for governance and utility purposes. You can earn FOX by participating in various activities on the platform — earning yield, buying/selling/trading crypto/NFT, etc. with FOX farming, you can get up to 60% APR.

Shapeshift supports 7 wallets and 11 blockchains.

Bisq

This platform offers anonymity, security, and ease of usage to users — you can start transacting in less than 10 minutes! Trading on this platform requires the maker and taker to pay 0.1% and 0,7% fees, respectively. The information you send is kept on a disk, locally, and isn’t sent to a global server.

The platform does not support credit cards as a means of making deposits and doesn’t accept fiat. No geographical restrictions apply to trading on Bisq. It offers quick withdrawals and no KYC requirements.

Uniswap

Uniswap is a crypto exchange platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. This platform allows users to trade without having to reveal their identities. Uniswap boasts of $1.1T+ trading volume and over 100M trades.

This crypto exchange platform charges users fees depending on the liquidity pools’ volatility, which ranges from 0.01% to 1%. For most crypto pairs, you will have to pay 0.3%. Stablecoins are the cheapest assets to trade on Uniswap. There are also Ethereum gas fees, which can be costly based on the type of transaction made.

PancakeSwap

PancakeSwap is also an anonymous crypto exchange used by 2.4 million users monthly. There are over 24 million trades only in the last 30 days, which is an incredible number. The platform charges users flat fees of 0.25% on every trade.

You can not only trade here but participate in farms and Syrup pools to get extra profit. There is a lottery with a prize that equals the total sum of all bought tickets. Besides, you can take part in trading competitions and buy/sell NFT on Binance Smart Chain. Obviously, you won’t be bored at PancakeSswap!

Summary

Choosing a crypto exchange platform that offers necessary features at affordable rates has a significant effect on your gains. The services presented above not only have a reasonable fee policy but respect your right to anonymity so that you can be sure that no one has access to your sensitive info.