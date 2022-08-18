Fringe Taster Stages share performances around the world with TikTok

THE two new Taster Stages in St Andrew Square and Cathedral Square at the new St James’ Quarter have a full programme of activities consisting of 650 performances.

Following an announcement about the extension of the traditional street events programme to new sites across the city centre, the Fringe Society team have been excited by the level of support shown by artists for the new spaces.

In St Andrew Square, the TikTok team will be in residence and will livestream on various dates throughout August.

Fringe Festival street events receive two new stages this year with performances being shared around the world via TikTok. (C) David Montieth-Hodge 2019

James Stafford, Head of Community & Partnerships, TikTok UK, said: “We will be livestreaming from the TikTok Taster Stage in St Andrews Square throughout the festival.

“So, whether you are lucky enough to be in Edinburgh or want to tune in from afar on TikTok, the magic of the Fringe will be more accessible than ever before.”

Scheduled daily from 11am–6pm, the new stages bring a taster of the Fringe to the New Town, with performers participating in 650 performances across both stages.

From music to magic, dance to comedy, and theatre to circus, there will be something for everyone visiting the spaces this August.

In the St James Quarter, the Taster Stage in Cathedral Square will be the first event taking place in this new space.

Audiences are encouraged to make repeat visits to the two stages, with performers changing throughout the day.

The tasters have been designed to allow visitors to the area the opportunity to get to know work by the artists, before booking a ticket to see their full show.

Shona McCarthy, CEO at The Edinburgh Fringe Society said: “This summer we’re delighted to be able to expand the Street Events programme to these new spaces in the New Town.

“It’s been fantastic to see the volume of artists who have engaged with these opportunities and we encourage anyone visiting these areas to stop by to get a taste of the Fringe Festival.

“We are grateful to our sponsors and partners in supporting our expansion of Street Events and look forward to watching performance in both the live experience, and digitally on TikTok.”

