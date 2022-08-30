TWO Edinburgh dental practices have become the latest to join the network of the nation’s leading dental group.

Clyde Munro has struck a deal with married dentists, Duncan Sandland and Suzanne Seaton, to acquire their Colinton Dental and Riccarton Dental practices after nearly two decades in charge.

The Glasgow-based firm will take the reins of running the business and the administration involved in caring for more than 13,000 patients; while Duncan and Suzanne, both 52, will continue to work at the practices concentrating on what they love doing most, looking after patients.

With patients coming from as far as Kingussie to the Colinton practice, and the Riccarton site catering for a large cohort of students and staff from Heriot Watt University; Duncan, Suzanne and their 11 staff have reassured their patients that both practices will continue to run as normal.

Duncan Sandland and Suzanne Seaton

Duncan said: “We have been filtering into our new roles this past month, and solely focusing on what we love doing, being dentists. It has brought Suzanne and I great joy.

“It has been no secret that the pandemic has induced a lot of stress on the dental sector, and Brexit has made recruitment difficult in finding qualified workers. Everyone at both practices has worked hard to pull through, and it felt like this was the next natural step for the business.

“Clyde Munro offered what Suzanne and I wanted, we also had good feedback from colleagues in the sector who opted to go with Clyde Munro.”

Duncan joined the Colinton Dental Practice in 1994 as an associate, and was followed by his wife Suzanne in 2003.

In 2006, Duncan and Suzanne decided to buy the practice from founders Robbie Richards and Tom Wishart.

From there the duo took on the Riccarton Dental Practice which currently has 60% of its patients enrolled from Heriot Watt University, under their stewardship the practice grew from one part-time surgery to three full-time surgeries culminating in a move to a new premises.

Colinton Dental Practice team

Duncan and Suzanne believe patients will see improvements on the high levels of service they currently receive.

Duncan added: “We expect there to be very little change in how the business is run day-to-day. Clyde Munro is likely to improve the business functions and systems to make life easier for the staff.

“Suzanne and I will still be there as well as the other members of staff and in fact it should improve the business as a whole.

“There are a lot of benefits for us dentists in being part of a group, and for the patients I think it will create a better environment.”

This comes after Clyde Munro last month announced it has exceeded 500,000 patients under its care. It now has 70 practices, more than 200 dentists and 500 members of staff.

Having launched in 2015 with just seven practices, approximately one in 11 Scots are now patients within its network.

Kirsty Dace, Chief Development Officer at Clyde Munro, said: “Duncan and Suzanne have been tremendously easy to work with and we are delighted that they are staying to focus on their passion for dentistry.

“We want to see independent practices thrive with little impact on the front of house operations when they join the group, and both Colinton Dental Practice and Riccarton Dental Practice are no exceptions.

“We look forward to a productive relationship with Duncan, Suzanne and everyone involved at the practices.”

Practices which join the group benefit from help with business functions including HR, accounts, marketing, compliance and facilities management – relieving many dentists from gruelling and distracting administration duties.

