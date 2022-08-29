Premiership manager issues ominous warning concerning Celtic 

LIVINGSTON manager Davie Martindale has attempted to offer beleaguered Dundee United counterpart Jack Ross some support by claiming that Celtic will mete out more humiliating defeats this season.

The sorry Terrors were on the wrong end of a 9-0 trouncing from the reigning Premiership champions on Sunday and will attempt to bounce back from that embarrassing result in tomorrow evening’s Premier Sports Cup last-16 tie at the Lions.

Livingston will also lock horns with Celtic in Glasgow within the next fortnight and Martindale believes the winning margin at the weekend will not be an isolated event.

Martindale, whose own team lost 5-0 to Aberdeen on Saturday after going down to ten men said: “I don’t think Jack or Dundee United will be the last team that Celtic give an absolute doing to and I mean that in the nicest possible way.

Livingston will face Celtic on September 11th. (C) Livingston FC

“I’m at Parkhead a week on Saturday and the form they’re in, the style of play, their intensity – we’ll need to be on our top, top game.

“I genuinely think there will be a few teams coming out on the back of sixes, sevens, potentially eights and nines.

“I thought they were frightening at times.

“Of course you feel for Jack but I genuinely think it could happen to 90 per cent of the league this year.

“You have to look at it in isolation, put it to bed and get on with it.”

United manager Ross has come under fire on the back of five straight defeats that has seen the team concede 24 goals.

However, Martindale hopes the former Hibs and Sunderland manager is given time to make amends.

He added: “I think (chairman) Mark Ogren has put a lot of money into the club, I think they’re run very well with Tony Asghar (sporting director).

“They have a structure at the club and pay decent wages, they’re getting it right and I think Jack just needs a bit of time.

“I don’t think Jack’s really had a proper window, it’s been a wee bit rushed. I have a lot of time for what they’re doing and I think Jack is a really good manager and I’ve no doubts he’ll get it right over time.”

Martindale, meanwhile, is understood to be lining up a move for former Bradford, Forest Green Rovers and Port Vale forward Kurtis Guthrie.

The 29-year-old has recently been playing in Indian with RoundGlass Punjab.