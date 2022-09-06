Successful business strategy based on examples of Apple and Tesla

At this stage of its development, Apple has already become, in a sense, a social movement, not just one of the most successful players in its market. It explains that each live press conference turns into a global event.

We should take a closer look at Apple's and Tesla's business strategies and pick up a few ideas for ourselves.

Ignore your critics

Every entrepreneur wants to know what his potential customers wish. Sometimes it’s enough to listen carefully to those who actively criticize you. Apple’s strategy is built on opposed principles and involves creating the products they want to make without regard to their development cost.

Photo by Austin Ramsey on Unsplash

When Steve Jobs first introduced the iPad to the general public, critics lined up to give their many comments. First, they stubbornly insisted on the tablet’s impending sales collapse, but the numbers tell a very different story. Every time Apple confronts a considerable number of arguments “against” their innovative products, and every time they successfully achieve their goal. “Great ideas often run into fierce resistance from mediocre minds,” said Einstein.

Turn ordinary things into something extraordinary

For a long time, PC fans enjoyed buying and building their computers assembled from standard hardware to run traditional applications. Apple discontinued this practice, making them the pioneers today in common operating systems and their designs.

Because of this, today, we enjoy beautiful iMacs, Macbook Airs, and iPhones. While others mainly focus on the control aspects, Apple developers focus on the full product at once and show.

Justify your prices.

We live in a time when everyone around us plays by standard pricing rules. Everyone, but not Apple. They ignore such rules. They’re comfortable charging twice the price of their competitors’ products because they make beautiful products for the people who love them and justify their price with features and benefits no one else on the market offers.

No laptop is thinner than the Macbook Air, and no one has ever come up with software that’s easier and more intuitive than theirs. Of course, critics often emphasize that the basic features of Apple products are the same as those of their competitors, but no one cares but the critics themselves.

Apple is a Rolls-Royce in the world of design and technology, and its customers are willing to pay that kind of money.

Communicate in the language of your audience

It makes no sense to talk about things like megabytes, gigahertz, and processing power with customers who don’t care about technical jargon. Look at any Apple product page. You’ll find that while it does include technical information, it seems a bit dull compared to describing the benefits that audiences understand more easily.

Instead of writing about the screen resolution, Apple writes "retina display" and "LED backlighting." Of course, these jargon characteristics are also aimed at knowledgeable people, but the information is presented in a way that makes the users want to know more about megapixels. It is an excellent example of how the art is not only shown in a great feature but also its advertising.

Evoke awe.

Have you ever heard of unboxing? The essence of this process is to capture the process of unboxing and unpacking a new piece of technology and then show it to the world. For example, if you type in the phrase Apple unboxing on Youtube, you can find hundreds of videos that people have made to show how they have comprehended opening a box.

The interaction between Apple and its customers doesn’t end at the checkout counter. They pay a lot of attention to displaying the product in the window and its packaging. Almost as much time is spent on its development as on the product itself, thanks to which none of the competitors can yet compete with Apple in this matter.

Start your own family.

Apple fans are the most fiercely defensive about the merits of their chosen products. The company itself does not pay much attention to the attacks of fans of other companies, rightly believing that this is a manifestation of envy. They know they work for an elite audience and strongly emphasize and cultivate this elitism. And users, in turn, reciprocate.

Become a big name.

Customers buy Kleenex, not paper tissues, not MP3 players, but iPods, and not smartphones, but iPhones. It’s not enough for Apple to be the market leader; they want to be that market. That’s why the iPad, introduced first among similar competitor products, now sets the trend for all tablets. Of course, such success is tough to replicate. It requires one of two things:

Either present your product the very first on the market and have a head start over the timing of your competitors’ presentations;

Or make a unique selling proposition that will differentiate your product from the rest in this market.

iPhones were not the first phones, but they were so unique that they could not go unnoticed. The same goes for the iMacs, which are not the only monoblocks on the market. It is because of their unique characteristics that when an Apple representative tells users than any other product on the market pales in comparison to an Apple product, they believe him.

Tesla’s success is a lot like Apple’s

Few companies have as many fans and critics as Tesla. But no one doubts that Tesla has turned the automotive industry toward electric cars, and its revenue continues to grow (it exceeded $20 billion in 2019). By early 2022, Tesla had become the best car company in terms of total revenue, sales growth, and long-term capitalization. The company’s actions seem crazy to many, but they make sense.

Tesla’s strategy should be divided into two key areas: sensational projects like the Cybertruck and Roadster 2.0 (which, according to the company, will accelerate faster than any other mass-produced car in history), and cars that are major revenue generators: the Model S, X, 3, and Y. These areas have different tasks, but the common goal is to bring innovations to the market.

Projects like Cybertruck are not designed to make money. Instead, their task is to attract attention to confirm the image of Tesla as one of the most innovative companies in the world. We call it innovation capital.

Musk is excellent at earning innovation capital and using it to support his ideas. To attract investors for new projects, Musk not only recalls his past successes at PayPal and SpaceX but also applies so-called impression enhancers. At the Cybertruck presentation, for example, Musk didn’t just go on stage and talk about the concept but immediately presented the car physically to convince skeptics. He also spreads ideas by giving large-scale presentations to the media. So, for example, the Cybertruck demonstration got outside observers talking about the company and creating a stir.

Another part of Tesla’s strategy concerns the Model S, Model 3, Model X, and Model Y, which represent the company’s core product and require significant investments. These are major projects that aim to transform the industry as a whole. Therefore, it requires working on the cars and the entire ecosystem.

Tesla doesn’t just produce electric cars but has developed a new hardware and software architecture. As a result, there are more programs in a Tesla car than in a conventional car with an internal combustion engine, and all of these programs are built around a single central core. It is why Tesla can update its software, optimizing the performance of cars, and it is difficult for other companies to replicate this.